US visa, green card applicants face new filing deadline rules from Oct 23

Applicants seeking American visas and green cards will need to be more careful with filing dates from October 23, as new US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) rules remove the extra time previously allowed for certain deadlines that fall on weekends or federal holidays.

The change affects applicants whose eligibility depends on meeting an age limit, as well as H-1B workers approaching the end of their authorised stay. While some paper applications will still qualify for an extension when a deadline falls on a non-working day, USCIS will treat online filings and age-related cutoffs differently.

USCIS announced the change in a policy alert titled ‘Definition of Day for Purposes of Filing Deadlines’ on September 23, 2026. The revised guidance takes effect on October 23 and replaces the more flexible approach introduced in 2023.

What changes under the new USCIS rules?

The revised guidance distinguishes between deadlines calculated by counting a specified number of days and dates linked directly to an applicant’s eligibility.

Under the first category, a deadline may fall on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday. If the deadline is prescribed in a statute, regulation or form instruction, a paper filing can still be considered timely if USCIS receives it by the end of the next business day.

Online applications, however, do not receive the same extension. Since electronic submissions are treated as received immediately, applicants must meet the applicable deadline rather than rely on the next-business-day provision.

For example, if a deadline calculated in days falls on a Sunday, followed by a federal holiday on Monday, a paper application received by USCIS on Tuesday may still qualify as timely under the rule. This depends on the specific deadline and the applicable filing instructions.

The distinction between paper and online submissions is therefore important. Applicants should not assume that an extension available for a paper filing will also apply to an electronic application.

Why green card applicants approaching 21 need to be careful

The revised policy removes the next-business-day flexibility for deadlines tied to substantive eligibility requirements, including age limits.

This could affect children included in certain green card applications and applicants seeking Special Immigrant Juvenile classification, for which eligibility requires the applicant to be under 21 when the relevant petition is filed.

If an applicant turns 21 on a Saturday, Sunday or federal holiday, the deadline will not automatically move to the next working day. Applicants must ensure that the relevant filing is completed while they still satisfy the age requirement.

The change is significant because even a short delay can affect eligibility. Families dealing with pending immigration cases should check the relevant age limit and filing requirements well before an applicant's birthday, rather than assuming that a weekend will provide additional time.

H-1B workers should check their I-94 expiry dates

H-1B workers and their employers should also review the expiry dates recorded on their Form I-94, the arrival and departure record that generally indicates the period of authorised stay in the US.

An I-94 expiry date is different from a deadline calculated by counting a specified number of days. If an H-1B worker’s authorised stay ends on a weekend or federal holiday, the worker should not assume that filing an extension on the next business day will preserve their status.

Employers and immigration advisers should plan extension petitions so that they are filed before the existing authorised stay expires, allowing sufficient time to address documentation or submission problems.

The revised policy does not mean that every H-1B extension filed after an I-94 expiry will be treated identically. The outcome can depend on the applicable immigration rules and the circumstances of the case. However, relying on a weekend-related extension would create an avoidable risk.

What applicants and employers should do

With the revised guidance taking effect on October 23, applicants should take three precautions:

Verify the type of deadline: Establish whether it is calculated in days or depends on a substantive eligibility condition, such as age or authorised immigration status.

Check the filing method: Do not assume that an extension available for a paper application also applies to an online submission.

File well before the deadline: H-1B employers and families dealing with age-related green card cases should allow time for document preparation and delivery, rather than plan around the final day.

The implication is that applicants must distinguish between a procedural filing deadline and a date on which they stop meeting an eligibility requirement. The next-business-day rule will continue to offer some protection for qualifying paper filings, but it is not a general extension for every immigration deadline.