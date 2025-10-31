Friday, October 31, 2025 | 06:56 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Over 2,700 Indians staying illegally in US deported since January: MEA

Over 2,700 Indians staying illegally in US deported since January: MEA

"From the UK side, this year we have had around 100 Indian nationals who have been deported after their nationality was duly verified by us, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal said

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the number at his weekly media briefing in response to a query

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Since January, at least 2,790 Indian nationals who did not meet the criteria, and were illegally staying in the US, have returned, the government said on Thursday.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal shared the number at his weekly media briefing in response to a query.

"On deportation, since January of this year, we have had around 2,790-plus Indian nationals who did not meet the criteria. They were illegally staying there. We verified their credentials, their nationality. And they have returned. This is the status till yesterday, that is 29th October," he said.

The spokesperson was also asked about the number of Indian nationals who have been deported from the UK so far this year.

 

"From the UK side, this year we have had around 100 Indian nationals who have been deported after their nationality was duly verified by us," Jaiswal said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

USCIS

US ends automatic work permit extensions, thousands of Indian workers hit

Bulgaria

Bulgaria to open long-term visa centres for Indians in 6 cities from Nov 1

H1B visa

H-1B visas banned at Florida universities: What it means for immigrants

bank fraud

Visa fraud: How an Indian-origin man duped New Zealand's immigration system

florida governor, Ron DeSantis

Florida Governor directs state universities not to use H-1B visas

Topics : Deportation from US Illegal Indians in US Indians in US Illegal immigration in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 6:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayMale Breast CancerLouvre Heist UpdateBSFI Summit 2025 LIVEQ2 Results TodayOrkla vs Lenskart IPOLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon