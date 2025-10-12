Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 01:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Philippines wooing Indian tourists with visa-free travel, direct flights

In a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity between India and the Philippines, Air India's direct flights from Delhi to Manila commenced operations from October 1

airport, tourists, passengers

In 2024, around 79,000 Indian tourists travelled to the Philippines.

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

The Philippines is pitching to become a leading tourist destination in South-East Asia for Indians, with initiatives like visa-free travel and direct flights, a senior Philippine official has said.

In a significant step towards enhancing regional connectivity between India and the Philippines, Air India's direct flights from Delhi to Manila commenced operations from October 1, the official said. The Philippines launched visa-free travel for Indians in June, allowing for a 14-day stay for tourism. "Together with our visa-free regime for Indian tourists and resumption of direct flights between India and the Philippines after 10 years, we are ready to welcome you," Philippines Ambassador to India Josel F Ignacio said. This ease of travel with direct flight means that you do not lose a day.  This will be an incentive for more Indians to travel to the Philippines," the senior diplomat told reporters. We know that for Indians with rising incomes, travel decisions are moderated by two factors, ease of visa excess and direct flights, he said.

 

The Philippines is a fun destination. With its beaches, food and drinks, there is everything for everyone, he said. Harsh Kumar, the Indian Ambassador to the Philippines, who welcomed the direct flight in Manila, said talks are on with other airlines to start direct flights between India and the Philippines.  In 2024, around 79,000 Indian tourists travelled to the Philippines. In the first nine month of 2025, their number was around 66,000, Philippines Tourism Board official Faye Agatha Mendoza said. Christina Garcia Frasco, who has been the Philippines Tourism Secretary since 2022, said there is a huge potential to increase the footfall of Indian tourists in her country. The Philippines is a destination like no other, with over 7,600 islands, immense biodiversity and a host of rich cultural and heritage experiences available to visitors, Frasco said, adding she was looking forward to more direct flights to key Indian cities.  The Philippines is the second largest archipelago in the world with over 7,600 islands, and around one-fourth of them are inhabited. With picturesque island destinations, the Philippines also wants to lure Indian filmmakers to make movies there, Ambassador Ignacio said. In August, India and the Philippines announced their strategic partnership after bilateral talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and visiting Philippine President Ferdinand R Marcos Jr in Delhi.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Philippines Philippine Indian tourism

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 1:08 PM IST

