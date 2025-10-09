Thursday, October 09, 2025 | 12:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / 71.5% Indians travelled solo this festive season, led by millennials

71.5% Indians travelled solo this festive season, led by millennials

Strap: Indian travellers are breaking away from family holidays, with solo and short-haul international trips defining the 2025 festive season, Atlys data shows

Travel

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian travellers are rewriting festive-season traditions. According to visa platform Atlys, 71.5 per cent of all visa applications between September and October 2025 came from solo travellers, a sharp shift from India’s long-standing preference for family travel.
 
Millennials led this change, accounting for 53.5 per cent of applicants, followed by Gen Z at 29.7 per cent and Gen X at 14.6 per cent. Men continued to make up most visa seekers at 75.9 per cent, while women comprised 21.6 per cent.
 
“Festive travel in India has always revolved around family reunions, but this year we’re witnessing something different. Travellers are using long weekends to explore new destinations and experiences abroad, turning traditional holidays into opportunities for travel and cultural discovery,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.
 
 
Short-haul getaways top the list
 
Destinations within easy reach continue to dominate Indian travel choices. The UAE, Thailand, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and Sri Lanka together accounted for most visa applications, reflecting a preference for short, affordable breaks.

Oktoberfest puts Germany on the map
 
Beyond Asia, Germany emerged as the most sought-after Schengen destination, fuelled by the global pull of Oktoberfest. Atlys recorded that nearly two-thirds of Schengen visas issued during this period were for Germany, largely for solo male travellers in their late 20s and 30s.
 
“With back-to-back long weekends, people are transforming festivals into opportunities for international travel. This marks a behavioural shift in how Indians travel. They’re planning smarter, exploring more confidently, and increasingly weaving global experiences into their festive calendar,” said Nahta.
 
Year of outbound growth
 
Atlys added that 2025 is shaping up to be one of the strongest years for outbound travel, driven by an unusual run of long weekends, higher disposable incomes, and a growing appetite for cultural and experiential trips abroad.

Topics : Holidays foreign travel BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 09 2025 | 12:27 PM IST

