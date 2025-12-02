Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Qatar Hayya visa: 9 mn Indians in the Gulf get 2-month, multiple-entry stay

Qatar Hayya visa: 9 mn Indians in the Gulf get 2-month, multiple-entry stay

Qatar has widened eligibility and expanded stay limits under its Hayya GCC Resident Visa (A2), giving Indian expatriates living across the Gulf easier multiple-entry access during the busy winter even

qatar, doha

Spectators watching the Qatar National Day Air Show from the Corniche in Doha. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 10:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Qatar on Sunday expanded its Hayya GCC Resident Visa (A2), allowing eligible residents of Gulf countries to stay in Qatar for up to two months and use multiple entry throughout the visa’s validity. Qatar Tourism announced the change in coordination with the Ministry of Interior and the committee overseeing visitor entry as the country prepares for a packed winter of sports and cultural events.
 
This means over 9 million Indians living in the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait or Bahrain with a valid residency permit can now apply for the upgraded A2 visa without any additional conditions.
 
Indians living outside the Gulf, including those based in India, the UK or the US, are not covered and must use Qatar’s regular visa or e-visa routes.
 
 
What Indian GCC residents can now do
• Stay in Qatar for up to 60 days per visit

Also Read

H1B visa

HIRE Act: How the H-1B visa quota may rise to 1,30,000 from 65,000

Immigration updates December 2025

Immigration changes from December 2025 across UK, US, EU and beyond

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa not assured, says Trump admin, signalling harder path for students

Canada

Canada's start-up visa: How delays push Indian founders to breaking point

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's 'Third World' immigration ban plan: Could India be affected?

• Use multiple entry during the visa period
• Arrive by air, land or sea
 
Qatar's Hayya visa upgrade
 
Qatar has introduced wider changes to its Hayya GCC Residents Visa (Category A2), creating a simpler process for expatriates across the region. The update took effect on November 30, 2025, and is meant to support the surge of visitors expected during major events this winter.
 
The announcement from Qatar Tourism and the Ministry of Interior described the upgrade as part of the country’s preparations for a busy season of tournaments and festivals. Officials said the Hayya platform continues to serve as Qatar’s main digital entry system, combining visas with travel and event services.
 
What benefits does the revised Hayya visa now offer?
 
The revised rules offer two main benefits for GCC residents:
 
Extended stay: Residents of the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait can now remain in Qatar for up to 60 days on a single visa application, giving them more time to attend events or explore the country.
 
Multiple-entry access: Travellers can enter and exit Qatar freely during the visa’s validity without needing to apply again, which is useful for short trips or weekend visits from neighbouring countries.
 
Authorities have aligned the system with all entry points, including air, land and sea, to keep movement smoother during peak periods.
 
What is the Hayya platform?
 
Hayya, which translates from Arabic to “let’s go” or “come on”, is Qatar’s unified digital e-visa gateway. It is designed to bring together visa processing with other travel essentials such as accommodation options, transport details, event access and general visitor services.
 
The platform was first used during the 2022 Fifa World Cup and became the official entry document for several categories of visitors. It continues to operate as the required system for those using the new A2 visa for GCC residents.
 
Why has Qatar made this change now?
 
The timing aligns closely with Qatar’s run-up to major sports and cultural events, particularly the 2025 Fifa Arab Cup. Authorities expect heavy regional turnout and want to make entry easier for fans travelling from nearby Gulf states.
 
Saeed Al Kuwari, Director of Hayya, said the measures reflect Qatar Tourism’s effort to “strengthen the country’s openness to the region, facilitate visitor movement during major sports and cultural events, increase arrivals, and enhance tourism’s contribution to the national economy.”

More From This Section

American Airlines

Flying in America now costlier! Flyers without REAL ID must pay $45

switzerland

Switzerland says 'no' to 50% inheritance tax targeting wealth above $62 mn

Nikhil Kamath, Elon Musk

'US benefited from talented Indians': Elon Musk on Nikhil Kamath's podcast

Federal agents patrol the halls of immigration court at the Jacob K. Javitz Federal Building in New York on Aug. 6

Trump vows strict curbs on legal migration after White House shooting

Canada

Canada: Foreign students can work full time despite 24-hr cap; know rules

Topics : Qatar Indians abroad immigration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 10:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon