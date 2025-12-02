Tuesday, December 02, 2025 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Flying in America now costlier! Flyers without REAL ID must pay $45

Flying in America now costlier! Flyers without REAL ID must pay $45

US travellers who turn up at airports without a REAL ID will soon have the option to pay a $45 fee for a quicker digital identity check under TSA's new Confirm ID process starting February

American Airlines

Image: Shutterstock

Bloomberg New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

US flyers arriving at the airport without a REAL ID will be offered the option to pay $45 for an alternative process to prove their identities, Transportation Security Administration officials said Monday.
 
The new method, called Confirm ID, will start in February, and the results will be valid for 10 days, a window meant to cover most round-trip itineraries. The agency described the effort as part of a broader push to drive compliance with tighter federal identification rules while preserving a fallback for those without acceptable documents.
 
Travelers will be able to pay through Pay.gov and verify their identities online before arriving at the airport. They will have to show their receipt to a document checker during the security screening process. A notice last month said the fee would be $18.
 
Those without ID who choose not to pay will be pulled aside for a verification process that may take at least 30 minutes, the agency said.
 
TSA in May began enforcing long-anticipated rules requiring travelers to use REAL ID-compliant driver’s licenses and other government-issued cards to board domestic flights.

Also Read

Iran

US urges citizens to avoid Iraq travel amid rising Iran-Israel conflict

Stock market nifty Sensex

Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty down; Asia markets up; Fed Chair Powell speech in focus

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

2,208 booths in Bengal under scanner after 0 dead or duplicate voters found

Mohan Bhagwat, Mohan

World leaders listen to Modi, reflecting India's rising strength: Bhagwat

Markets

Mindspace REIT's acquisition value-accretive, says Nuvama; retains 'Buy'

 
Passports and other forms of identification, such as the digital IDs offered by Google and Apple Inc, are also acceptable. 
The REAL ID measure ended the long-standing practice of accepting standard driver’s licenses.
 
The TSA said Monday that 94% of travelers have compliant identification, compared with 81% in April.
 
Congress passed the REAL ID Act in 2005 following a recommendation from the 9/11 Commission. Its implementation was delayed several times as states resisted the change because of concerns such as costs.
 
The rollout also was pushed back due to the Covid-19 pandemic, which created backlogs at states’ driver’s licensing departments.

More From This Section

H1B visa

HIRE Act: How the H-1B visa quota may rise to 1,30,000 from 65,000

Immigration updates December 2025

Immigration changes from December 2025 across UK, US, EU and beyond

US visa, H4, H1B

US visa not assured, says Trump admin, signalling harder path for students

switzerland

Switzerland says 'no' to 50% inheritance tax targeting wealth above $62 mn

Canada

Canada's start-up visa: How delays push Indian founders to breaking point

Topics : US travel advisory

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 02 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayMeesho IPOGold-Silver Price TodayNothingOS 4 New FeatureThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendsPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon