Saudi Arabia opens Hajj 2026 visa issuance, pilgrims to arrive from April

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah on Sunday began issuing visas for the 2026 Hajj season, setting preparations in motion months ahead of pilgrims arriving in the Kingdom. The step follows the release of an official operational calendar for Hajj affairs offices worldwide.

The ministry said the early rollout is intended to allow smoother planning and coordination across countries sending pilgrims for the annual pilgrimage.

Preparations formally began on June 8, 2025, corresponding to 12 Dhu Al Hijjah 1446 AH, when preliminary planning documents were shared with Hajj affairs offices across the world. In 2025, India secured a total quota of 175,025 pilgrims.

Planning opens early for 2026 Hajj

In early Safar, Hajj affairs offices were given access to detailed information on camps in the holy sites through the Nusk Masar digital platform. Officials said the early access was provided to give offices additional time for planning, review and coordination before contracting begins.

According to the operational calendar, preparatory contracting for accommodation and core services started on 1 Rabi Al Awwal 1447 AH. October 12, 2025 has been set as the deadline for completing preparatory meetings, finalising operational data and opening pilgrim registration in participating countries.

Visa issuance officially began on February 8, followed by the process to complete visas and submit pilgrims’ pre-arrival readiness data in March.

When will pilgrims begin arriving?

The ministry said the first groups of pilgrims are expected to arrive in Saudi Arabia from April 18, 2026, corresponding to 1 Dhu Al Qadah 1447 AH. This will mark the start of the final operational phase of the Hajj season.

Officials said adherence to the published timeline is necessary to ensure infrastructure, accommodation and services are ready before pilgrims arrive.

What do registration numbers and facilities show so far?

The ministry confirmed that contracts covering all services at the holy sites for pilgrims arriving from abroad have been completed. Accommodation agreements in Mecca have also been finalised through the Nusk platform.

So far, around 750,000 pilgrims have registered for the 2026 Hajj season. This includes about 30,000 pilgrims who booked packages directly from their home countries.

Other details shared by the ministry include:

> 485 camps have been allocated for international pilgrims at the holy sites

> 73 Hajj affairs offices have completed their basic contractual requirements

How are digital systems being used for compliance?

The ministry referred to the expanded use of the Nusk Masar platform and electronic wallets for managing financial and contractual processes. Officials said these systems help improve transparency, speed up procedures and reduce booking-related issues.

In a statement, the Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Hajj and Umrah urged Hajj affairs offices and service providers to fully comply with the approved schedule, noting that early and coordinated planning remains critical for a safe, orderly and dignified pilgrimage.