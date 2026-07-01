UAE changes visa rules for Indians: Who can still get visa-on-arrival

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) has changed its visa-on-arrival (VOA) programme, with those holding only a UK residence visa set to lose eligibility for the conditional 14-day entry facility, according to updated guidelines issued by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs & Port Security (ICP).

The changes, which are yet to come into effect, are expected to affect Indian tourists, business travellers and frequent visitors who previously used their UK residence status to access visa-on-arrival facilities in the UAE.

What changes for Indian travellers

According to ICP’s announcement, Indian nationals who only hold a UK residence visa will no longer qualify for the conditional 14-day visa-on-arrival once the new rules are implemented.

However, Indian passport holders with certain other international travel documents will continue to remain eligible.

The ICP guidelines state that Indian nationals holding:

A valid US visit visa;

A US Green Card;

An EU visit visa; or

An EU residence visa

will continue to qualify for the conditional 14-day visa-on-arrival facility.

This visa can also be extended for an additional 14 days, according to the existing rules.

Possible introduction of 60-day visa-on-arrival

Along with changes to eligibility, the UAE may introduce a new 60-day conditional visa-on-arrival option for eligible Indian nationals.

According to the immigration update, the eligibility requirements for the proposed 60-day facility are expected to remain similar to the current 14-day visa-on-arrival rules.

The exact date for implementation of these changes has not yet been announced.

Impact on Indian tourists and business travellers

The UAE is a popular destination for Indian tourists, professionals and business visitors. A large number of Indians use short-term visa facilities for travel to cities such as Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The removal of UK residence visa eligibility could affect Indian travellers who do not hold a separate US or EU visa.

Such travellers may now need to:

apply for a UAE tourist visa before travelling;

obtain a visa through approved airlines or authorised channels; or

check whether they qualify under another visa category.

Immigration experts have advised travellers to verify their eligibility before booking flights, as entry rules can change and airlines may require confirmation of visa status before allowing boarding.

Why the UAE is revising visa rules

The UAE regularly updates its visa policies to manage international travel, security checks and entry procedures for different nationalities.

According to immigration consultancy Fragomen’s update on the UAE visa-on-arrival programme, several changes have been made across nationalities, including clarifications on stay durations for citizens of countries such as Australia, Canada, Japan, Singapore, the UK and the US.

The consultancy noted that changes for Indian nationals include removing eligibility for those with only a UK residence visa, while continuing the facility for those with US or EU visas. It also highlighted the possibility of introducing a 60-day conditional visa-on-arrival option.

Travellers should check rules before departure

The UAE’s latest changes are expected to have a direct impact on Indians planning short visits, especially those who previously depended on residence permits from other countries to access visa-on-arrival entry.

The ICP has advised travellers to check the latest eligibility conditions before travelling. Indian nationals who are unsure about their status may need to apply for a regular UAE visa in advance to avoid travel disruptions.