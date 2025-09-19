Friday, September 19, 2025 | 01:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
UK illegal immigration: First Indian deported to France under new scheme

UK illegal immigration: First Indian deported to France under new scheme

An Indian man has become the first to be deported from the UK under the new "one-in, one-out" migration deal with France, which swaps illegal arrivals for approved asylum seekers

UK immigrants

Under the “one-in, one-out” agreement between London and Paris, the UK can send back migrants who arrive illegally by boat, while accepting an equal number of people from France through a newly created safe and legal asylum route. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

An Indian national has become the first person to be deported from the UK under a new returns treaty with France, after arriving illegally on a small boat across the English Channel, according to a press release by the UK Home Office.
 
The man, who arrived in early August, was removed on Thursday on a commercial flight from Heathrow to Paris. His case is the first under the “one-in, one-out” agreement between London and Paris. Under the deal, the UK can send back migrants who arrive illegally by boat, while accepting an equal number of people from France through a newly created safe and legal asylum route.
 
 
Government calls it a first step
 
Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood welcomed the move, calling it a marker of the government’s approach to border enforcement.
 
“This is an important first step to securing our borders. It sends a message to people crossing in small boats: if you enter the UK illegally, we will seek to remove you,” said Mahmood.

She added: “I will continue to challenge any last-minute, vexatious attempts to frustrate a removal in the courts. The UK will always play its part in helping those genuinely fleeing persecution, but this must be done through safe, legal, and managed routes – not dangerous crossings.”
 
Rising detention of Indians
 
The development follows official Home Office figures from August showing that the number of Indian nationals in detention for immigration breaches nearly doubled in the past year, rising 108 per cent. A total of 2,715 Indians were recorded as being held.
 
The deported man is part of the first group detained under the pilot scheme, which began in August and will run until June 2026.
 
Reciprocal arrangement with France
 
The Home Office said further removals are scheduled in the coming days. At the same time, the first group of migrants from France are expected to arrive in the UK under the new reciprocal asylum route.
 
Officials explained that the scheme allows the UK to detain and deport those entering illegally by small boats, removing access to the asylum system. In exchange, the UK will accept an equal number of migrants from France, with applications subject to “rigorous documentation, eligibility, and security checks”.
 
A Home Office spokesperson said: “The Home Secretary has made clear that the Home Office will robustly defend legal challenges to removal. Today we will lodge an appeal to the Court of Appeal to limit the time the person has to provide evidence for reconsideration.”
 
According to the department, more than 35,000 people with no legal right to stay in the UK were returned in the past year. These included a 14 per cent increase in the removal of foreign criminals and a 28 per cent increase in asylum-related returns.
 
The deportation took place against a backdrop of mass protests. Over the weekend, more than 110,000 people joined the “Unite the Kingdom” rally led by far-right activist Tommy Robinson. The demonstration drew support from foreign figures known for their anti-immigration stance.

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 1:40 PM IST

