Friday, September 19, 2025 | 10:01 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Indian techie shot by US police; family seeks MEA's help to bring back body

Indian techie shot by US police; family seeks MEA's help to bring back body

In a statement, the Santa Clara Police Department in the US identified the deceased as Mohammed Nizamuddin, who hailed from Mahabubnagar in Telangana

Indian techie Mohammed Nizamuddin shot dead in US

According to his family, Nizamuddin had also alleged racial discrimination, food poisoning, eviction, and what he described as ongoing surveillance and intimidation by a purported detective | Photo: X@amjedmbt

Swati Gandhi New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 19 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Police in California shot a 30-year-old Indian techie after he allegedly stabbed his roommate earlier this month, officials said.
 
However, the techie’s family has alleged racial discrimination and is demanding a thorough probe into the circumstances leading to the event of his death, NDTV reported.
 
In a statement, the police identified the deceased as Mohammed Nizamuddin, who hailed from Mahabubnagar in Telangana. He was shot dead inside his residence in Santa Clara after he was found with a knife. Nizamuddin was reportedly seen pinning down his roommate, who sustained multiple injuries.
 
The incident took place on September 3. In a video posted on the Santa Clara Police Department's X account, the department’s chief held a press conference and briefed the public about the incident. In the video, the police said that they were responding to a 911 call about a stabbing incident inside a house. An alleged altercation between Nizamuddin and his roommate escalated into a knife attack.
 
 
The statement said, “SCPD officers arrived, encountered the suspect, and were involved in an Officer-Involved Shooting. The suspect was transported to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. The victim was transported to a local hospital and is being treated for his injuries.”

Also Read

Nepal Protest

Nepal unrest: Bus carrying Indians 'attacked' near Kathmandu; many injured

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Govt cautions Indian nationals after 'forced deployment' in Russian army

Nepal Protest

Nepal unrest: Ex-PM's house set ablaze, Parliament torched; key updates

Nepal Protest

MEA urges Indians to avoid non-essential travel to Nepal amid unrest

Nepal Protest

India advises citizens to defer Nepal travel, airlines suspend operations

 
The statement further mentioned, “The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office and the Santa Clara Police Department are conducting a joint investigation. This remains an active and open investigation. As the investigation progresses, we expect to provide an update tomorrow afternoon.”
 
However, according to Nizamuddin’s family, it was he who called the police for help before being shot. Describing Nizamuddin, his family said that he was a quiet and religious person, who had also publicly complained of racial harassment, wage fraud, and wrongful termination at work.

Family alleges racial bias, seeks probe

 
Nizamuddin had a Masters in Computer Science from a Florida college and was working at a tech firm in Santa Clara. Elaborating further on their allegations of racial discrimination, his family pointed out a LinkedIn post, in which the techie wrote, “I have been a victim of racial hatred, racial discrimination, racial harassment, torture, wage-fraud, wrongful termination and obstruction of Justice,” adding, “Enough is enough, white supremacy/racist white American mentality has to end.”
 
According to his family, Nizamuddin had also alleged racial discrimination, food poisoning, eviction, and what he described as ongoing surveillance and intimidation by a purported detective.
 
The family has now sought a thorough probe in the case, seeking help from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to bring back his mortal remains.
 
Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan, after meeting Nizamuddin’s father, Mohammed Hasnuddin, said he had written to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to direct the Indian Embassy in Washington, DC, and the Consulate General in San Francisco to provide a detailed report on the case and assist with repatriation and related formalities.
 

Another Indian was killed in Dallas, Texas 

Earlier this month, another Indian was killed in Dallas, Texas, by his co-worker. The 50-year-old Indian-origin motel manager, Chandra Mouli Bob Nagamallaiah, also known as Bob, was beheaded after a dispute escalated over a broken washing machine. 
 
Following the attack on Bob, US President Donald Trump posted his condolences on Truth Social, and wrote, “I am aware of the terrible reports regarding the murder of Chandra Nagamallaiah, a well-respected person in Dallas, Texas, who was brutally beheaded, in front of his wife and son, by an ‘illegal alien’ from Cuba who should have never been in our country.”
 
Trump also assured that his administration would continue with its broader crackdown on illegal immigrants and that 'the time for being soft on these illegal immigrant criminals' was over under his watch.

More From This Section

immigration, visa, travel

US Embassy warns Indians: One wrong move could mean a lifetime ban

US visa, H4, H1B

Dubai couple denied US tourist visa despite travel record in Europe, Turkey

new zealand

Adopting from India? New Zealand's new rules could affect your child's visa

Japan

Japan multiple-entry visas: How a Bangalore family got approval with ease

UK protests, London, anti immigration

UK crackdown: 2,000 firms lose sponsor licences over immigrant visa abuse

Topics : Ministry of External Affairs Indians in US California BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 19 2025 | 9:47 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPO AllotmentSaatvik Green Energy IPORussia Earthquake TodayGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon