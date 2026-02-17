Black Box signs ₹275 cr Brazil deal in boost to global digital infra push

Black Box Ltd has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Brazil-based 2S Inovações Tecnológicas for ₹275 crore, with completion expected by March 2026 as part of its international expansion and revenue growth plans, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

“The acquisition supports its plan to reach annual revenues of $2 billion by 2030. The transaction will expand its technology portfolio and strengthen its position in Latin America while maintaining a balanced capital structure to support future growth,” the company said in its release.

Black Box Ltd, part of the Essar Group, said it is strengthening its presence across India and overseas markets amid continued demand for data centre, network and cybersecurity services.

The company said it is implementing a revised go-to-market approach, expanding engagement with global clients and pursuing higher-value contracts to support margin stability.

Black Box said it secured recent contracts from hyperscale data-centre operators, public-sector entities in the United States, an internet company in India and a financial institution in Australia.

The company operates in 35 countries and serves more than 8,000 clients globally, including over 250 Fortune 500 companies.

In India, it is expanding its presence through its centre of excellence in Bengaluru and strengthening delivery capabilities to support growth in digital infrastructure and enterprise technology demand.

“Black Box reported revenue of ₹1,660 crore for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2025, marking an 11 per cent increase year on year. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose 10 per cent over the same period,” the company said.

The company added that higher order inflows, an expanding backlog and continued client engagements support its outlook for further revenue growth and a more stable operating profile in the coming quarters.