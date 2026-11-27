The refusal rate for UK sponsored study visas has risen to its highest level in 11 years, while the number of visas granted to Indian students has fallen by 29%, adding to concerns over the country's declining appeal among international students.

Home Office figures released on November 26 show that the UK granted 335,801 sponsored study visas in the year ending September 2026, down 23% from the previous year. The number is 49% below the peak recorded in the year ending June 2023.

Applications from main applicants fell 20% over the year, while applications between July and September stood at 230,300, down 16% from the corresponding period a year earlier.

According to an analysis of the data by Higher Insights and The Admit, the refusal rate reached 6.4% in the year ending September 2026, the highest rolling annual rate since September 2015. Withdrawals before a decision also increased by more than 370% during the peak autumn quarter.

Indian student visa grants fall 29%

India remained the UK's second-largest source of sponsored international students, accounting for 69,855 visa grants, or 22% of the total, in the year ending September 2026. This represented a 29% decline from the previous year.

China topped the list with 80,932 grants, accounting for 25% of the total. Nigeria recorded 19,734 grants, down 34% year on year. Grants to Pakistani and Nepali students fell by 72% and 22%, respectively.

The decline was particularly pronounced among students pursuing postgraduate education. Visas granted for master's-level courses fell 29% to 181,920, accounting for 58% of all sponsored study visa grants, compared with 63% a year earlier.

Visas granted to dependants also declined, falling 33% to 13,514.

Fewer international students moving into work

The decline is also extending to post-study work opportunities. Extensions under the Graduate Route, which allows eligible international graduates to remain in the UK to work or look for employment, fell 31% to 162,881.

Indian nationals accounted for the largest number of Graduate Route extensions, with 66,552, followed by Pakistani nationals at 24,768 and Nigerians at 20,478.

The Home Office's Migrant Journey report shows that 41% of people who entered the UK on study visas in 2020 still held valid leave or indefinite leave to remain at the end of 2025. Of this group, 26% had moved to a work visa route.

Tighter compliance rules for universities

The decline in student numbers comes as the UK government tightens requirements for universities sponsoring international students.

New guidance introduced in June 2026 strengthened the Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA), requiring institutions to keep their student visa refusal rate below 5%, maintain a course enrolment rate of at least 95% and achieve a course completion rate of at least 85%. The minimum course completion threshold is due to rise to 90% in June 2027.

The Home Office said continued credibility checks and stricter expectations on universities to admit only genuine students had prompted some institutions to reduce sponsorship in certain countries.

Russell Group warns of economic impact

The fall in international student numbers is damaging universities, the UK economy and the country's global influence, the Russell Group, which represents some of Britain's leading universities, warned on Thursday.

Zaid Kadhum, policy manager at the Russell Group, said several years of policy changes had reduced demand for British higher education.

“This is damaging universities, the UK’s soft power, and the economy,” he said in a press release.

Kadhum said international students supported local jobs and businesses while helping British universities compete globally. He also raised concerns about rising visa refusal rates.

“A robust immigration system is in everyone’s interests, but decisions must be fair and transparent, and we should be careful not to deter genuine students in the process,” he said.

The Russell Group has urged the government to provide universities with greater policy stability so that institutions can plan ahead and continue attracting students from overseas.

The decline comes amid tighter immigration rules for international students. In January 2024, the previous Conservative government introduced restrictions barring most international students from bringing dependants to the UK.

UK net migration falls to lowest level since 1997

The warning comes as the UK records a sharp fall in net migration. Prime Minister Andy Burnham on Thursday welcomed the latest figures, while saying Brexit had done nothing to improve border control.

Net migration fell to an estimated 77,000 in the year ending June 2026, its lowest level since 1997, excluding the Covid-19 pandemic, according to provisional estimates released by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) on November 26. This was a 62% decline from 204,000 in the previous year.

The ONS said arrivals of non-EU+ nationals for study-related reasons fell by 33,000 compared with the previous year. Meanwhile, 292,000 non-EU+ nationals left the UK during the year, with around 53% having originally entered on study-related visas.