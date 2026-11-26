Australia is tightening rules for foreigners, including Indians seeking to extend their stay on a Work and Holiday visa. From March 2027, applicants for a second or third visa will have to register and receive an invitation before applying. The government has also increased the regional work requirement for a second visa from 88 to 120 days.

The changes, announced by Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke on November 17, will apply to both categories under Australia's Working Holiday Maker (WHM) programme: the Working Holiday visa (subclass 417) and the Work and Holiday visa (subclass 462).

Under the revised system, completing the specified regional work will no longer be enough to secure a second or third visa. Applicants will first have to register their interest and wait to be selected before submitting a visa application.

The government has set an annual allocation of 45,000 second visas and 25,000 third visas for the 2026-27 programme year. These places will be available across the WHM programme and are not reserved exclusively for Indian applicants.

What do the new rules mean for Indian applicants?

Indian nationals holding or planning to apply for a subclass 462 visa will be affected by the changes when seeking to extend their stay.

The key changes are:

Second-year visa: Applicants will have to register their interest and receive an invitation before applying for a second Work and Holiday visa.

Third-year visa: The registration and invitation process will also apply to those seeking a third visa.

Longer regional work requirement: The specified work requirement for a second visa will increase from 88 days to 120 days.

Limited places: The government will offer 45,000 second-year and 25,000 third-year visas annually across the WHM programme. Indian applicants will compete for places with other eligible applicants.

The new rules do not change the first-time subclass 462 visa process for Indians. Australia already operates a ballot system for first-time applicants from India, with an annual allocation of 1,000 places.

How will the new registration and invitation system work?

Registrations will open on December 1, 2026, with the first round of invitations expected in mid-January 2027. Further invitations will be issued monthly, and registrations will remain valid until June 30, 2027.

Applicants can register their interest while in Australia or overseas, including before completing their specified work.

Those selected will have 12 months to lodge a visa application, provided they meet all eligibility requirements, including the specified work criteria.

However, registering will not guarantee selection, and receiving an invitation will not guarantee a visa grant. An invitation will also not extend an applicant's existing visa. Those who are not selected will have to leave Australia before their current visa expires, unless they hold another valid visa.

What happens to the regional work requirement?

From March 1, 2027, applicants seeking a second WHM visa will have to complete 120 days of specified work, compared with the existing requirement of 88 days.

Work completed before March 1 will count towards the revised 120-day requirement. The specified work requirement for a third visa will remain unchanged.

Who can still apply under the existing rules?

Applicants who complete their specified work and submit a valid second or third WHM visa application by February 28, 2027, can continue to use the existing process.

They must meet three conditions:

1. Complete the required specified work by February 28, 2027.

2. Lodge a valid visa application by the same date.

3. Meet all other visa eligibility requirements.

Simply completing the regional work before the deadline will not be sufficient. Applicants must also submit their visa applications by February 28 to qualify under the existing arrangements.

UK passport holders are exempt from the new registration and invitation process.

How do the final rules differ from the September proposal?

Burke first outlined the proposed changes in an address to the National Press Club on September 17, 2026. The final framework announced in November differs from the initial proposal in three key respects.

First, the proposed ballot system has been replaced by a registration and invitation model. Second, the allocation for third-year visas has increased from 5,000 to 25,000. Third, the specified work requirement for a second visa has been increased from 88 to 120 days.

The increase in third-year visa places will offer more opportunities to eligible applicants seeking to extend their stay. However, the revised work requirement and the introduction of a selection process mean that completing the required regional employment will no longer be enough to secure an extension.

What does the change mean for regional employers?

The WHM programme is an important source of temporary workers for Australia's agriculture, tourism and hospitality sectors, particularly in regional areas.

Burke said working holiday makers contribute to the Australian economy, especially in agriculture, tourism, hospitality and regional communities. He said the government needed mechanisms to manage the programme when demand increased sharply.

Applicants planning to extend their stay should check their eligibility and transitional arrangements well before February 28, 2027. Those unable to complete the existing requirements and lodge an application by the deadline will have to follow the new registration and invitation process.