US Congressman Ro Khanna on Wednesday raised concerns over prolonged visa appointment delays, saying H-1B visa holders, including thousands of skilled professionals, are being stranded abroad for months while waiting for visa stamping appointments.

In a post on X, Khanna urged the US State Department to address the backlog and increase the availability of visa appointments.

"Visa appointment backlogs are leaving skilled workers stranded abroad for months, separated from their jobs and families. No one should have to choose between travelling to see a dying loved one and risking their ability to return home. The State Department must address these delays and expand appointment availability," he wrote.

His remarks come amid growing concerns among US visa holders, particularly H-1B and H-4 visa holders, who have travelled outside the country for visa stamping but are facing lengthy waits for appointments before they can return to the US.

GAO report points to staff shortages

A September 2026 report by the Government Accountability Office (GAO), the US congressional watchdog, identified staff shortages at American consulates as one of the factors contributing to longer waiting periods for non-immigrant visa interviews.

According to the report, the number of consular officers handling non-immigrant visas fell from 1,342 in fiscal year 2024 to 904 in fiscal year 2025. The decline came amid hiring freezes and staff attrition.

The US State Department publishes monthly estimates of visa interview waiting times and says additional appointment slots are released regularly. However, it cautions that these estimates do not guarantee an appointment within a specific period.

The backlog worsened in December 2025, when the US introduced expanded social media screening requirements for H-1B and H-4 visa applicants.

The additional vetting led to several visa appointments being cancelled or rescheduled, pushing applicants to later dates and adding to pressure on an already stretched appointment system. The delays continued into 2026, leaving many foreign workers waiting overseas for months.

The situation has caused particular concern among Indian professionals working in the US, many of whom need visa stamping to re-enter the country after travelling to India.

Why does the delay matter for Indian professionals?

The H-1B programme is particularly important for Indian professionals, who account for a large share of its beneficiaries. Technology companies are also among the biggest employers of H-1B workers.

The difficulties faced by applicants were also discussed on community platform Reddit on Wednesday, where an Indian professional in the US described the uncertainty surrounding the release of fresh visa appointment slots in India.

"The last batch of H-1B stamping appointments in India was released in April/May, and every slot was likely booked up for 2027. No new appointments have been released since. This means missing weddings, funerals and not being able to travel when family needs us most. Many of us are stuck with no way to go home safely, and having no clue when slots will open again is extremely stressful," the user wrote.

The prolonged waits have left some workers unable to travel to India for family emergencies, weddings and other important occasions, amid uncertainty over when fresh visa appointment slots will become available