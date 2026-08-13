US birth tourism crackdown: 600+ visas revoked as Trump tightens rules

The US has revoked more than 600 visas in the past month as the Trump administration steps up its crackdown on “birth tourism”, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said, signalling tougher scrutiny for foreign nationals suspected of using the visa system to travel to the country primarily to give birth.

The action follows the creation of a Birth Tourism Prevention Task Force by the US State Department. The task force has been examining visa-holder activity, travel histories and information shared across US government agencies to identify suspected birth tourism networks.

Rubio said the task force had revoked more than 600 visas “across the globe” in just one month and would continue its efforts. He also warned that the US would use its immigration powers to target networks that facilitate such travel.

What is birth tourism?

Birth tourism refers to travelling to another country, particularly the US, with the primary purpose of giving birth there so that the child may obtain citizenship.

According to PTI, Rubio said some organised networks were allegedly coaching foreign nationals to misrepresent their intentions to US authorities, arranging travel and accommodation and, in some cases, forging documents.

The Trump administration has described such practices as an abuse of the US visa system. Rubio said the government’s position was that “American citizenship is not for sale”.

The State Department said the task force is examining information held by the Department of State and other federal agencies, including the Department of Homeland Security, to identify possible abuse.

What does the crackdown mean for Indians?

Indian travellers who apply for or hold a US visa could face greater scrutiny if their travel pattern or stated purpose raises questions about whether the primary intention of the trip is genuine.

This does not mean that every pregnant Indian woman travelling to the US will automatically face visa cancellation. The key issue is whether the authorities believe the visa has been obtained or used in a manner that makes the traveller ineligible.

The State Department said it generally revokes visas when there are indications of potential ineligibility. It also noted that the Secretary of State has broad discretionary authority to revoke visas.

For Indian applicants, this makes accurate disclosure particularly important. Applicants should ensure that the purpose of travel stated during the visa process is truthful and consistent with their actual plans. Why this matters for US visa holders

The crackdown also signals that the US is taking a broader approach to visa enforcement, with increased use of data-sharing and cross-agency scrutiny to identify suspected immigration violations.

The latest action indicates that US authorities are not limiting their scrutiny to new visa applications. The task force is also reviewing people who already hold visas, including their travel histories.

That means a valid visa does not necessarily guarantee continued eligibility to enter the US. Visa holders can still be subject to checks and immigration decisions at the border.

According to PTI, the State Department said the task force would operate on a global scale and use information from different government agencies to identify suspected exploitation of the immigration system.

For Indian families considering travel to the US around childbirth, the development is therefore significant. Any application or travel plan should be based on a genuine and accurately disclosed purpose, rather than assumptions that holding a valid visa guarantees entry or continued validity.

The latest crackdown also signals that the US administration is taking a broader approach to visa enforcement, with increased use of data-sharing and cross-agency scrutiny to identify suspected immigration violations.