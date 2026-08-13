Emirates allows free date changes on Dubai flights; refund charges lowered

Passengers flying to Dubai on Emirates can now change their travel dates as many times as they need without paying a fee. The new facility came into effect on August 10 and covers a broad range of economy and business class fares. The change could reduce the financial risk of booking Dubai trips in advance, particularly when travel plans are uncertain. However, a free date change does not necessarily mean the revised ticket will cost the same. Passengers may still have to pay the difference in fare if the new flight is more expensive. The airline has also lowered refund charges on Dubai-bound tickets and introduced other measures covering its wider network. Which Dubai tickets qualify for unlimited free changes? The new policy applies to Economy Saver through Flex fares and Business Class Special, Saver and Flex fares. Passengers holding these tickets can change their travel dates repeatedly without paying a change fee. However, the airline will charge for any difference between the fare originally paid and the price of the new flight. Some higher-end fares, including Economy Flex Plus, Premium Economy, Business Flex Plus and First Class, were already fully flexible and continue to retain that flexibility. This distinction is important for passengers comparing ticket prices. A cheaper fare may now offer substantial flexibility on the Dubai route, but travellers should still check the fare conditions before booking.

Refund fees have also been reduced

Emirates has simultaneously cut the fees charged when passengers seek refunds on flights to Dubai. For Economy tickets:

Saver fares: US$50 refund fee

Flex fares: US$25 refund fee

For Business Class:

Special and Saver fares: US$50

Flex fares: US$25

The airline has not changed its no-show fees. Therefore, passengers should not assume that simply missing a flight will provide the same financial protection as changing or cancelling the booking within the applicable rules. For Indian passengers, the lower refund charges could be particularly relevant because international air tickets can represent a significant upfront expense for families travelling together. ALSO READ: Abu Dhabi offers free UAE entry visas to eligible Indian tourists: Details The airline has not changed its no-show fees. Therefore, passengers should not assume that simply missing a flight will provide the same financial protection as changing or cancelling the booking within the applicable rules.For Indian passengers, the lower refund charges could be particularly relevant because international air tickets can represent a significant upfront expense for families travelling together.

What if you are flying somewhere other than Dubai?

The broader flexibility measures extend beyond Dubai, although the benefit is smaller. Passengers travelling anywhere on the Emirates network can make one free date change if their ticket was booked from April 2, 2026. This also covers itineraries that connect through Dubai. The airline is also allowing customers to hold a fare for 24 hours at no charge while they finalise their travel plans. This can be useful for passengers who need time to confirm leave, accommodation or other arrangements before making a booking. The free-change benefit does not mean that every subsequent ticket will cost the same. Applicable fare differences can still arise.

Travel insurance gets conflict cover

Emirates has also expanded its Comprehensive Travel Cover, which can be purchased while booking or added to an existing reservation through the airline's booking system. The policy includes conflict-related cover, with reimbursement of medical expenses of up to US$25,000 and a free trip extension of up to 30 days. It also includes cover for trip cancellation, baggage delays and loss, worldwide medical expenses and emergency evacuation, subject to the policy's terms. For travellers worried about disruption, Emirates says it will provide accommodation directly to affected customers. Where onward connections are disrupted or Emirates services are unavailable, the airline says it will rebook passengers to their destinations without an additional charge, including cases involving airspace disruption. Passengers should nevertheless read the insurance conditions carefully. Travel insurance is not the same as an unrestricted refund, and exclusions and eligibility conditions can apply.

Skywards members get additional benefits

Emirates Skywards members have additional incentives until August 31, 2026. The airline is offering 20 per cent fewer Tier Miles requirements for reaching Silver, Gold and Platinum status, along with 20 per cent bonus Tier Miles on Emirates and flydubai flights.

Members can also use a special Cash+Miles rate of 2,000 Miles for $30, compared with the usual $15, for eligible uses such as flights, excess baggage, lounge access and seat selection.

What should Indian travellers check before booking?

The changes make Emirates tickets more flexible, but passengers should not treat the policy as a blanket waiver of all travel costs. Before booking or changing a ticket, check:

Whether the fare falls within the eligible category;

The fare difference for the new travel da

te;

The applicable refund fee if you cancel;

No-show conditions; and

The terms of any travel insurance purchased with the ticket.