Friday, October 24, 2025 | 02:01 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Study shows Indian immigrants key to US economy, H-1B vital for growth

Study shows Indian immigrants key to US economy, H-1B vital for growth

Indians are followed by Chinese immigrants, who lower the debt by over $800,000 per person, followed by Filipinos at $600,000, the study said

H1B visa

Around 120,000 new H-1B visas are issued annually. Photo: Shutterstock

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 2:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 
 
The findings come amid the Trump administration’s tougher stance on immigration, including stricter restrictions and a one-time $100,000 fee for H-1B visas meant for skilled workers.
 
Ending H-1B visa would hurt US economy

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

'H-1B visa system spammed with fraud': White House backs Trump's fee hike

market rally, sensex, nifty

Sensex rises 860 points, Nifty above 26,000: Why are markets rising today?

H1B visa

US lawmakers urge Trump to scrap $100K H-1B visa fee hurting startups

green card, h1b visa

H-1B visa: Avoid travel mistakes that could trigger the $100,000 trap

US visa, H4, H1B

H-1B, L-1 visa holders, students: Who pays $100,000 fee and who's exempt

 
The study also stated the impact of ending the H-1B visa program, which allows US employers to hire up to 85,000 skilled, college-educated immigrants each year for up to six years. 
 
Ending the program would hurt the economy and increase the national debt. Over 10 years, it could add $185 billion to the debt and reduce economic output by $26 billion. Over 30 years, the debt could rise by $4 trillion and the economy shrink by $55 billion, the study revealed. Around 120,000 new H-1B visas are issued annually.
 
The US population would not change much because these immigrants have low birth rates and often return to their home countries, but the debt-to-GDP ratio would rise by 0.5 per cent in 10 years and 4.8 per cent in 30 years. This restriction would have the largest negative impact of any single immigration policy, mainly because the US would lose the taxes paid by these skilled workers. 
 
Removing per-country limits to have negative impact
 
The most negative change for the US budget would be removing the per-country limits on employment-based green cards, adding that no more than 7 per cent of these green cards can go to immigrants from any single country. Indian immigrants often wait decades for a green card, while immigrants from other countries can get one in about two years, the study noted.
 
If the limits were removed, more green cards would go to Indians already in the US, but new Indian immigrants would still wait over 30 years. Immigrants from other countries would face much longer waits, dropping high-skilled immigration overall. This change could increase the national debt by over $1.1 trillion in 30 years, shrink the economy by 0.7 per cent, and raise the debt-to-GDP ratio by 2.4 per cent.
 

More From This Section

US visa, H4, H1B

US plans to cut EB-5 investor visa fees by up to 17%, add $95 tech charge

Canada, Ottawa, Ontario

Canada sees nearly 60% drop in international student arrivals in 2025

New Zealand

New Zealand to launch new visa for entrepreneurs investing Rs 5-10 crore

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada to launch new immigration plan to attract foreign talent, skills

IGI Airport

London scholar stopped from entering India: What new Immigration Act says

Topics : H1B Visa Immigrant in US US immigration US immigration law BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 1:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon