Home / Immigration / US has deported 3,155 Indians in 2025 so far, up 130% from last year: Govt

US has deported 3,155 Indians in 2025 so far, up 130% from last year: Govt

In 2023, 617 Indian nationals were deported from the US. The number more than doubled to 1,368 in 2024, before surging to 3,155 in the current year till November 21.

The US government usually deports individuals who are found to have (i) illegally entered the US, (ii) have overstayed their visa validity, (iii) have been found living in the US without any documentation

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

The United States has deported 3,155 Indian nationals in 2025 so far, as of November 21, the government informed Parliament on Friday, marking a sharp rise in removals amid an intensifying crackdown on illegal migration and visa overstays.
 
Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response, said that all deportations are carried out only after “unambiguous verification” of the individual’s Indian nationality. The ministry works in close coordination with US authorities throughout the deportation process, he added.
 
The disclosures came in response to a query on whether Indians entering the US through the so-called “donkey route” — an illegal migration pathway often involving multiple transit countries — were being deported in large numbers. While the government acknowledged the trend of illegal crossings, it clarified that the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) does not maintain separate data on trafficking-linked or route-specific cases.
 
 
According to official data shared in Parliament, deportations have risen sharply over the last three years.   Indian deportations from US jump five-fold in three years to 3,155 in 2025
 
The US typically deports foreign nationals who have entered the country illegally, overstayed their visa validity, are living without valid documentation, or have criminal convictions. The Indian government assists in travel documentation and identity confirmation once deportation orders are issued.  Why the steep rise in deportation cases?
 
Migration experts say the steep rise reflects a combination of tougher border enforcement in North America, rising economic migration pressures, and the growing use of informal migration routes by aspirants unable to secure regular work or student visas.  The data on deportations is likely to sharpen domestic debate around illegal migration networks, particularly from northern and western India, where agents allegedly facilitate dangerous, high-cost journeys into North America through informal routes.  "Data relating to registration of cases of trafficking to other countries, including through 'donkey route', is not maintained by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Most of the foreign countries do not share details of Indian deportees," the MoS said in response to a separate query.
  316 Indian prisoners in Kuwait 
In another disclosure, the government said there are currently 316 Indian prisoners lodged in jails in Kuwait as of October 31, 2025, based on data shared by Kuwaiti authorities. The reasons for detention were not detailed.
 
The ministry also provided fresh data on outbound Haj pilgrimages. A total of 139,964 Indian pilgrims travelled for Haj in 2024, marginally higher than 139,429 in 2023, while only 56,634 pilgrims travelled in 2022, reflecting post-pandemic normalisation of travel volumes.
 
On India’s overseas diplomatic expansion, Singh said that one new mission was opened in Quito, Ecuador, in FY25, along with four new consulates in Boston and Los Angeles in the US, and Kazan and Yekaterinburg in Russia. The government continues to evaluate new missions based on strategic, trade, diaspora, and geopolitical considerations, he added.
 
“The objective of our foreign policy is to build a conducive environment for India’s growth and development through strong partnerships with friendly countries,” Singh said, noting that diplomatic expansion is guided by India’s overall strategic interest and availability of financial and human resources.
 

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 9:12 AM IST

