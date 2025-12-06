Saturday, December 06, 2025 | 11:39 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Boost in bilateral ties, more Indian students could head to Russia

Boost in bilateral ties, more Indian students could head to Russia

Lower costs, better post-study options and easier entry to medical and engineering programmes may lead to a significant rise in Indian students choosing to study in Russia in the coming months

Apexa Rai New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

President Vladimir Putin’s recent two-day visit to India could pave the way for more Indian students choosing Russia for higher education, especially in medicine and engineering, according to a report by The Economic Times. Strengthened bilateral ties are expected to ease visa processes, expand scholarship opportunities and boost confidence among parents.
 
More than 30,000 Indian students are currently enrolled in Russian universities, most pursuing medical degrees. While medicine remains the dominant choice, the report notes a growing inclination towards engineering courses as well.
 
Experts say the renewed engagement may result in more Russian institutions gaining recognition from India’s National Medical Commission. Increased financial support from Russia, reduced dependence on agents, subsidised living costs and improved post-study work options are among the potential outcomes of deeper cooperation.
 
 
Russia has also begun offering an additional six-month visa extension to help graduates find employment, a significant advantage for engineering students. However, many medical students still return to India due to limited paid job opportunities in Russia, where healthcare services are largely public-funded.
 
Interest is also expanding into niche areas such as aeronautical, aviation and nuclear engineering. Some students are choosing to learn Russian, as many technical programmes are delivered in the local language.

Analysts believe Putin’s visit could lead to broader academic partnerships and more education fairs and promotional events in India. Simplified processes and improved collaboration could encourage further enrolment growth.
 
India’s lack of affordable medical seats continues to push students abroad, consultants said. The cost advantage in Russia, compared with private medical colleges in India, remains a major pull factor, particularly for students from Tier-II and Tier-III cities.
 
Despite geopolitical concerns, Russian universities remain attractive to Indian applicants, the report said, citing Ritika Gupta, CEO of Aaera Consultants. She suggested that renewed plans for joint training initiatives in medicine, engineering and science could drive a “substantial increase” in the number of Indian nationals pursuing higher studies in Russia.

Topics : Vladimir Putin Indian students Indian students abroad India Russia India-Russia ties

First Published: Dec 06 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

