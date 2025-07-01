Tuesday, July 01, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
US immigration applicants: Miss this change, miss your update from July 1

US immigration applicants: Miss this change, miss your update from July 1

From July 1, USCIS will send texts from 872466 (USAIMM) instead of GOV-311. Applicants are advised to save the new number and stay alert to scams

USCIS

USCIS is an agency of the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) that manages the country's immigration and naturalization system. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

Immigrants and visa applicants, do note: The United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) will stop sending text alerts from its long-used GOV-311 number starting July 1, 2025. Instead, messages will now come from a new number: 872466, which corresponds to USAIMM—short for “USA Immigration.”
 
“For those who receive updates from us by text, we will no longer use 468-311 (GOV-311). Our new number is 872466 (USAIMM),” USCIS said in a public statement.
 
The agency recommends that applicants who have opted to receive electronic notifications through Form G-1145 should save the new number in their contacts to avoid mistaking official messages for spam.
 
 
Who receives these alerts?
 
USCIS primarily sends SMS alerts to applicants who have submitted Form G-1145, a voluntary form that allows users to receive text and email updates when their immigration applications are accepted. These messages typically include a receipt number and a link to track the case online.

While the form itself does not provide any immigration benefit, it is often submitted alongside key applications such as Form I-485, used to apply for a green card.
 
What changes on July 1
 
• Text alerts will no longer come from 468-311 (GOV-311)
• New messages will be sent from 872466 (USAIMM)
• Users are advised to save the new number to avoid confusion
• USCIS reiterates it never asks for passwords or payment over text
 
Caution over fake texts
 
USCIS also warned the public to be on guard against scams. The agency does not request personal information, money, or passwords over SMS. Any suspicious message should be reported via the USCIS official website.
 
Visa holders warned of revocation for serious crimes
 
Separately, USCIS issued a public warning that visas and green cards may be revoked if the holder breaks the law, particularly in cases involving national security.
 
“Coming to America and receiving a visa or green card is a privilege. Our laws and values must be respected. If you advocate for violence, endorse or support terrorist activity, or encourage others to do so, you are no longer eligible to stay in the U.S.,” the agency posted on X, formerly Twitter.
 
The message accompanied an image stating, “Green cards and visas will be revoked if an alien breaks the law.”
 
Earlier application changes
 
In recent months, USCIS made several updates to its process:
 
• From June 2025, new permanent residency applicants are required to submit fresh medical examination forms, ending the earlier practice of using indefinite validity.
• In March, abrupt changes to several immigration forms led to confusion, prompting backlash from immigration lawyers and a lawsuit. USCIS later added a two-week transition window to ease the process.

Topics : US immigration policy BS Web Reports immigration

First Published: Jul 01 2025 | 10:27 AM IST

