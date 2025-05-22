Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 05:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US immigration crackdown: What undocumented teenagers face under Trump

US immigration crackdown: What undocumented teenagers face under Trump

If a 14-year-old undocumented immigrant in the United States is not registered with the government as required under immigration law, they could face both civil and criminal penalties

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump speaks during an event to present law enforcement officers with an award in the Oval Office at the White House, Monday, May 19, 2025.(Photo: PTI)

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Even 14-year-olds must now register with the US government if they weren’t fingerprinted on arrival and are staying in the country for more than 30 days, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) said on May 20.
 
The directive is part of tighter rules issued under President Donald Trump’s Executive Order 14159, Protecting the American People Against Invasion, signed on January 20, 2025. It directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to enforce section 262 of the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), which requires certain foreign nationals to register and submit biometric data.
 
“Those aliens who fail to register face civil or criminal action, including fines up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to six months", USCIS said.
 
 
The rule requires eligible individuals to register using a newly introduced form and appear for fingerprinting at a government centre. Those who do not comply may face civil or criminal action, including fines and jail time.
 
Under Trump’s Executive Order 14159:

Also Read

Donald Trump

Trump's One Big, Beautiful Bill: Immigrants face cuts, new remittance tax

Donald Trump,Trump

Now go after H-1B visas too: Trump ally on US visa ban for Indian agents

green card, h1b visa

H-1B visa applications for 2026 drop 25%, hit 4-year low under Trump

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump calls Biden's 'open border' policy treason, blames inner circle

Student debt-trap

Visa revokes, illness abroad: How Indian students may face loan burden

 
< DHS was directed to treat failure to register as a civil and criminal enforcement priority.
 
< Those who don’t comply may be subject to removal (deportation).
 
< They may lose eligibility to ever legally return to the US, even if they later try to regularise their status.
 
According to a 2022 Pew Research report, around 675,000 undocumented Indian nationals live in the US, making them one of the largest unauthorised groups by country of origin.
 
Indians must note: The Trump administration has warned that those who fail to register and self-deport “will lose the right to ever return to the States again”.
 
What the law requires
 
As per the INA, any alien aged 14 or over who was not registered and fingerprinted when applying for a visa and remains in the US for over 30 days must register. Children under 14 must be registered by a parent or guardian. Those turning 14 must re-register within 30 days of their birthday.
 
Once registered and fingerprinted, DHS issues a proof of registration document. “Aliens over the age of 18 must carry and keep it in their personal possession at all times,” USCIS said in a notice on May 19.
 
The USCIS has launched Form G-325R, Biographic Information (Registration), which is now available for download and submission online. It is currently free to file.
 
Who is exempt from registering
 
Foreign nationals who already registered under older regulations or can show proof of past registration are not required to do so again. These include:
 
Green card holders
Holders of valid Form I-94 or I-94W
Those paroled under INA section 212(d)(5)
Individuals in removal proceedings or with employment authorisation
Those issued a visa before their most recent arrival
Applicants for permanent residence who provided fingerprints, even if denied
Holders of border crossing cards
 
How to register
 
Download and complete Form G-325R from the USCIS website
Book an appointment at an Application Support Centre (ASC)
Attend the appointment to provide biometric data (unless waived)
Check your myUSCIS online account for proof of registration
 
Children under 14 and some Canadian nationals may be exempt from fingerprinting.
 
Even registered foreign nationals are required to keep their contact details updated. “You must comply with ongoing change of address reporting requirements under 8 U.S.C. 1305(a) and 8 CFR 265.1,” USCIS said.
 
Those who fail to register could be prosecuted for a misdemeanour, fined up to $5,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.
 
Officials clarified that registration is not a visa or status. “It does not create an immigration status, establish employment authorisation, or provide any other right or benefit,” USCIS said.
 
Crackdown fear
 
Trump has made deporting undocumented immigrants a key priority for his second term, after successfully campaigning against an alleged "invasion" by criminals.
 
So far, his administration has deported tens of thousands of migrants, with US courts hearing cases on allegations that the government violated due process in certain cases.
 

More From This Section

New Zealand

New Zealand's new golden visa draws rush from US, China after rule change

Trump's $5 million 'Gold Card' visa opens for registeration this week

Trump's $5 million 'Gold Card' visa opens for registeration this week

Student debt-trap

Study abroad gone wrong? Insurance now covers visa, job loss for Indians

Donald Trump, Trump

Is Trump's 'Gold Card' really sparking a global investor rush to America?

germany, berlin

Faster visas ahead: Germany to end visa appeal process globally from July 1

Topics : US immigration policy BS Web Reports Illegal immigration in US

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 22 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayBorana Weaves IPOBelrise Industries IPOKerala 12th Result 2025Dividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon