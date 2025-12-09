Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 04:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
China to reopen visa applications for Indians on Dec 22 with new website

China will restart visa applications for Indian travellers on December 22, 2025 through a new digital portal, as both countries unwind restrictions after 2020

Beijing, China

China reopen visa applications for Indians Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 3:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Visa applications for China will open on December 22, 2025, according to Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong. The Chinese Embassy in India plans to introduce an online visa application portal, with full details available on its official website.
 
In a post on X, Xu said applicants will be able to fill out the form and upload documents directly online. “Notice Regarding Online Visa Processing Approval – China Online Visa Application System will be officially launched by the Chinese Embassy in India on December 22, 2025. Applicants could enjoy convenience of filling out the form and uploading application materials online by visiting https://visaforchina.cn/DEL3_EN/qianzhengyewu. Welcome to visit this website for more details,” he wrote.
 
 
Visa system returns after five-year freeze
 
Visa services between India and China were suspended after the 2020 border clashes. The Ministry of External Affairs said on November 26 that visas for tourism and business purposes for Chinese nationals had restarted.
 
During a weekly briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, “Visas for tourists are being given to Chinese nationals and business visas were being given earlier. So you know, all those visas are now in place. The visa regime of tourism and business, etc, is fully functional.”

India resumed issuing tourist visas to Chinese nationals worldwide in November 2025, building on a limited reopening that began in July. Business visas continued as usual.
 
These relaxations are part of what both sides have described as people-focused measures introduced in 2025. Other steps included the return of direct commercial flights in October and the restart of the Kailash Manasarovar Yatra pilgrimage.
 
What caution has India advised for travellers?
 
Even as visa processes return, the MEA has urged Indian citizens to remain cautious when travelling to or through China.
 
The advisory followed an incident involving Pema Wang Thongdok, a woman from Arunachal Pradesh, who said she was detained for 18 hours at Shanghai airport during a transit stop on November 21 after immigration officials allegedly questioned the legitimacy of her Indian passport because of her birthplace.
 
New Delhi lodged a protest and sought assurances from Beijing. “We fully share your concern following the recent incident at Shanghai airport that you have cited,” said Jaiswal. “We expect the Chinese authorities to provide assurances that Indian citizens transiting through Chinese airports will not be selectively targeted, arbitrarily detained or harassed and that regulations governing international air travel would be respected by the Chinese side.”
 
He added that the ministry would “advise Indian nationals to exercise due discretion while travelling to or transiting through China”.

Topics : China India China relations immigration BS Web Reports

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 3:52 PM IST

