Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 10:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / Green card holders: Staying abroad for over a year can risk your US status

Green card holders: Staying abroad for over a year can risk your US status

Green card holders returning to the US after travel abroad are facing tighter scrutiny, with longer absences now raising concerns over abandoned residency status

US green card

A US Green Card, officially the Permanent Resident Card, is an identification document that grants a foreign national the right to live and work in the United States permanently. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 10:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Green card holders in the United States are facing renewed scrutiny from immigration enforcement agencies under the Trump administration. Many lawful permanent residents (LPRs) are reportedly being questioned, and in some cases denied entry, on re-entering the country after travelling overseas.
 
Why green card holders are facing trouble at US airports
 
Lawful permanent residents are finding that even routine trips abroad are attracting attention from border officers. According to immigration lawyers, the focus is on whether travellers have abandoned their US residence by staying outside the country too long.
 
What counts as abandoning your permanent resident status
 
 
Short absences rarely cause problems, but longer stays can trigger doubts about a person’s intention to live permanently in the US. Abhisha Parikh, a US-based immigration lawyer, explained the general rule.

Also Read

US Citizenship and Immigration Services

US citizenship rules: Stricter civics, English test, neighbourhood check

Trump 'Gold Card' visa: America's image at risk as elitism overtakes talent

Trump 'Gold Card' visa: America's image at risk as elitism overtakes talent

American neighbour

Green card holders: US revives neighbourhood checks for citizenship seekers

Howard Lutnick at USISPF Summit

H-1B visa, green card system flawed, US needs to hire Americans: Lutnick

US President Donald Trump

US green card and visa rules: Immigration benefits for pro-Americans only

 
“If you are out of the country for more than six months, but less than a year, your return might raise questions about whether you have abandoned your permanent residence status,” said Parikh in a social media post.
 
She added, “Absences longer than a year are even more serious and usually require a re-entry permit to avoid complications.”
 
How long can you stay abroad without losing your green card
 
Green card holders can travel outside the US, but there are limits. Stays beyond one year without proper documentation can cause the card to become invalid for re-entry. Even shorter absences may raise concerns if officers believe the individual has taken up residence elsewhere.
 
To maintain green card status, holders should keep strong ties with the US, such as maintaining a home, employment, or tax filings, and avoid long stays abroad, according to guidelines issued by USCIS.
 
Why a reentry permit is crucial for long trips
 
A reentry permit helps prove that a permanent resident did not intend to abandon their US status. It allows them to return after staying abroad for up to two years without having to apply for a returning resident visa.
 
“Green card holders should continue following the general rule — maintaining presence in the US. Extended absences can raise questions at reentry, so maintaining strong ties and presence is always advisable,” said Dmitry Litvinov, CEO and Founder of Dreem.
 
When and how to apply for a reentry permit using Form I-131
 
Anyone planning to stay outside the US for a year or longer must apply for a reentry permit before leaving. The application is made using Form I-131, and the person must be physically present in the United States at the time of filing.
 
You should apply at least 60 days before travelling. Once biometric data, such as fingerprints and photographs, have been submitted, the permit can be sent to a US embassy, consulate, or Department of Homeland Security office overseas for collection.
 
What happens if you stay outside the US for over a year
 
If a lawful permanent resident remains abroad for one year or more without a valid reentry permit, they may be considered to have abandoned their permanent resident status. In such cases, immigration officers may refer the person to appear before an immigration judge to decide whether the green card remains valid.
 
Rules for maintaining continuous residence for US citizenship
 
Those seeking US citizenship must maintain continuous residence for at least five years after obtaining permanent residency, and must also live in their state or district for at least three months before applying, according to USCIS.
 
An absence of more than six months but less than one year is presumed to break continuous residence unless the applicant can show proof, such as property ownership, family presence, or employment, that their residence in the US continued.
 
US green card holder must keep in mind
 
• Short trips are usually no issue
• Trips of six to twelve months may raise residency questions
• Trips over a year usually require a re-entry permit (Form I-131)

More From This Section

H1B visa

US lawmakers urge Trump to scrap $100K H-1B visa fee hurting startups

Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia ends Kafala system: What changes for 2.6 mn Indian migrants

US visa, H4, H1B

US F-1 visa denied after one-question interview: What went wrong

green card, h1b visa

H-1B visa: Avoid travel mistakes that could trigger the $100,000 trap

Walmart

Walmart suspends H-1B hiring amid Trump's new $100,000 visa fee hike

Topics : US green card US immigration immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchH-1B Visa FeeGold-Silver Price TodayBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon