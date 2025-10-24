Friday, October 24, 2025 | 05:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Immigration / UK raises fast-track visa and sponsor application fees by up to 75%

UK raises fast-track visa and sponsor application fees by up to 75%

UK Fast Track Visa Fee: UK raises expedited immigration service fees by up to 75%, affecting corporate sponsors and universities from October 21

London, UK

UK fast-track visa Fee Hike Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The United Kingdom has increased charges for fast-track immigration processing, effective October 21, Tuesday, extending a pattern of fee hikes over the past two years.
 
Expedited processing of sponsorship management requests for worker, temporary worker, or student sponsors will now cost GBP 350, a 75 per cent rise from the earlier GBP 200. Priority service for sponsor licence applications has gone up to GBP 750 (about Rs 88,000), marking a 50 per cent jump from GBP 500.
 
These changes apply only to expedited and priority applications. Standard processing fees remain unchanged. The move follows recent increases in charges for Certificates of Sponsorship, skilled worker and visitor visa applications, and the immigration health surcharge.
 
 

Key fee changes

 
Sponsorship management request (worker, temporary worker, or student): GBP 350 (up 75 per cent from GBP 200)
Priority service for sponsor licence applications: GBP 750 (up 50 per cent from GBP 500)

Standard processing fees: Unchanged
 

Who will be affected by the latest visa fee rise

 
No exemptions have been announced, meaning both corporate sponsors and educational institutions managing visa applications will face the higher costs.
 
According to Fragomen, the global immigration law firm, the new rates are part of the UK’s continuing effort to speed up immigration processing while covering administrative costs. “These adjustments support faster adjudication timelines while maintaining service quality,” the firm said in a statement.
 

How companies and universities may respond

 
With rising fees, businesses and universities may need to reassess their visa strategies to manage costs and processing times. Many institutions are already facing broader financial changes.
 
From 2026, UK universities will be allowed to increase tuition fees annually in line with inflation, provided they meet strict quality standards. The Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson said institutions that fail to deliver on teaching quality, student outcomes, or support services could face “regulatory or financial penalties”.
 
She added that maintenance loans would also rise each year, with more support directed towards low-income households.

First Published: Oct 24 2025 | 4:54 PM IST

