Friday, August 08, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / US visa new rules: Collect passport in person or get it delivered for ₹1200

US visa new rules: Collect passport in person or get it delivered for ₹1200

From August 1, 2025, US visa applicants in India must collect passports in person or pay for home delivery, ending third-party pick-up options

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Passport collection process for US visa applicants in India changes from August, 2025. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Got your US visa approval and want your friend in Delhi to collect the passport for you? You can’t do that anymore. The US Embassy in New Delhi said that from August 1, 2025, passport collection through a third party or representative will no longer be allowed. The embassy said the change is to improve the safety and security of applicants’ passports and documents.
 
Under the new rules, all visa applicants must collect their passports and related documents in person. For those under 18, a parent or legal guardian can collect the passport, but must bring an original consent letter signed by both parents. Scanned or emailed copies will not be accepted.
 
 
To make things easier for those who cannot visit in person, the embassy is offering a home or office delivery service for ₹1,200 per applicant. This can be booked by updating delivery preferences online.
 
Steps to update your delivery option:
 
• Log in to your profile at https://www.ustraveldocs.com/in/en/

Also Read

US visa

H-1B visa must end? Even US' AI needs 'brown hands', says tech entrepreneur

US visa social media directive, US visa rules Indian students, Indian students US visa screening, F1 visa decline India, Indian non-immigrant visa trends, US visa approvals India FY25, Indian students US study 2025, F1 J1 M1 visa types India, US visa

F-1 visa mess: Fall classes start but thousands still without visas

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's student visa clampdown: Other countries lure talent away from US

A traveler puts a tag on their luggage.

US imposes $15,000 visa bond on Zambians, Malawians to curb overstays

US visa, H4, H1B

US warns Indians: Overstaying visa could mean deportation, permanent ban

• Click on “Document Delivery Information” on the Visa Application Home page
• Select your name
• Choose the delivery method
• Submit the changes and log out
 
If there is a technical issue, applicants can use the “Feedback/Requests” option in their profile, attaching a screenshot of the error along with the preferred delivery location. The embassy said applicants should not contact the call centre for these updates, but instead check the “Messages” section on the Visa Application Home page or the official website for more information.
 
Before these rules came in, US visa applicants in India could authorise someone else—such as a family member, friend or travel agent—to collect their passport and visa documents from a designated collection centre. The representative only needed an authorisation letter signed by the applicant, a photocopy of the applicant’s government-issued photo ID, and their own valid ID.
 
For minors, there was no requirement for an original consent letter from parents; a signed copy, even if scanned or emailed, was accepted. This meant many applicants did not need to visit the collection point themselves unless they preferred to.

More From This Section

Australia education

Australia lifts 2026 foreign student cap by 8%: Will Indians benefit?

US green card, US Passport, US immigration

Green card applicants via family face deportation risk under USCIS rule

Canada

Canada Express Entry draw August 2025: 225 foreigners invited for PR

switzerland

Switzerland Schengen visa: New doc rules for Indian applicants from August

Donald Trump, Trump

$15,000 visa bond: US tightens rules for visitors from overstay countries

Topics : US visa Indian passport immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 9:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMSCI Global Index August RejigGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon