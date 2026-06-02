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Vietnam trip? New health declaration rule mandatory for tourists from July

Under the new regulations, travelers must complete a health declaration within seven days prior to their entry, departure or transit

India Vietnam trade

Planning a Vietnam Trip? New Health Declaration Rules Are Coming Soon

Sunainaa Chadha NEW DELHI
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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Indians planning a holiday, business trip or transit through Vietnam may soon have an additional travel requirement to complete before boarding their flight.
 
Starting July 1, 2026, Vietnam will expand its health declaration requirement to cover travelers entering, leaving or transiting through the country, according to a recent government update. The move could affect tourists, business travelers, students and expatriates using Vietnam as a travel hub in Southeast Asia.
 
What  is changing? 
Under the new rules, travelers will be required to submit a health declaration within seven days before their arrival, departure or transit through Vietnam.
 
The Ministry of Health will determine when the requirement applies and for which infectious diseases, depending on global health developments and the risk of diseases being imported into the country.
 

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While authorities have confirmed the upcoming requirement, they have not yet announced how travelers will submit the declaration or which digital platform will be used.
 
Further guidance is expected in the coming weeks.
 
Impact
 
"Employers and travelers should anticipate possible delays during the initial rollout period as the new requirement is implemented. Fragomen will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as additional information becomes available," said immigration firm Fragomen in a post.
 
Pilot programme already underway
 
Vietnam has already begun testing a similar system at one of its busiest airports.
 
Since April 2026, foreign nationals arriving at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City have been required to complete an online declaration form within three days before arrival.
 
" Delays in immigration processing are expected through the end of April 2026 as authorities and travelers adjust to the new system. This pilot program is positioned as a means to streamline clearance, but it also reflects an increased emphasis on large-scale personal data collection for security monitoring in Vietnam. The program is likely to be expanded to other ports of entry," said Fragomen.
 
What should Indian travelers do?
 
For now, travelers heading to Vietnam later this year should:
 
  • Check official travel guidance before departure.
  • Monitor airline communications for updates.
  • Allow extra time for immigration procedures during the initial rollout.
  • Keep digital copies of any health declarations or travel documents submitted online.
  • Verify requirements if transiting through Vietnam, as transit passengers may also be covered under the new rules.
 
While authorities are yet to release full implementation details, one thing is clear: travelers heading to Vietnam from July 2026 should expect an additional pre-travel step before their journey begins

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:00 AM IST

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