No automatic return to India: US clarifies controversial Green Card memo

A recent clarification from the US government has eased concerns among thousands of Indian professionals waiting for permanent residency, after officials said a controversial immigration memo was not intended to force all green card applicants to leave the United States and complete the process from their home countries.

The clarification came after a May 22 memorandum issued by the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) sparked fears among immigrants that adjustment-of-status applications—a long-established pathway that allows eligible applicants to obtain green cards while remaining in the US—could become significantly harder.

For Indian nationals, who account for one of the largest groups stuck in America's employment-based green card backlog, the prospect of being required to return to India while awaiting permanent residency raised concerns about family separation, employment disruption and additional travel expenses.

In a statement to The New York Times, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) said the memo was not intended as a blanket policy change. Instead, it was a reminder that immigration officers already possess discretionary authority to require certain applicants to complete processing outside the United States on a case-by-case basis.

"This was just a reminder to officers of their discretionary authority, which has always existed," a DHS spokesperson said.

The clarification is particularly significant for Indian H-1B visa holders, many of whom spend years—or even decades—waiting for employment-based green cards because of country-specific visa caps. According to estimates, more than 30,000 Indian H-1B workers become eligible to pursue green cards every year.

The adjustment-of-status route has long been the preferred option for immigrants already living and working in the US. Department of Homeland Security data shows that more than 820,000 people received green cards through adjustment of status in 2024 alone. Over the past two decades, the figure has consistently exceeded 500,000 annually, except during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Immigration attorneys, however, are advising clients not to celebrate prematurely. While the administration has clarified that the memo does not represent a broad policy shift, lawyers say the practical impact will only become clear once officers begin applying the guidance.

The DHS indicated that certain categories of applicants could face greater scrutiny, including individuals who overstayed visas or applicants from countries with high rates of public-benefit usage. However, officials have not released detailed criteria that officers will use when exercising discretion.

The original memo had drawn criticism from immigration advocates and Democratic lawmakers, who warned that requiring applicants to leave the country could create administrative chaos, increase costs and separate families for extended periods.

Indian-American community leaders also expressed concern. According to Sanjeev Joshipura, Executive Director of Indiaspora, Indian-origin immigrants represent roughly 1.5% of the US population but contribute approximately 6% of federal taxes. He noted that Indian immigrants own about 60% of US hotels, supporting an estimated four million jobs.

For now, the clarification offers reassurance but not complete certainty. Indian professionals pursuing green cards can continue to file adjustment-of-status applications as before, but many are adopting a wait-and-watch approach until further guidance emerges from USCIS.

The development comes at a time when employment-based immigration policies remain under intense scrutiny, with skilled foreign workers closely monitoring any changes that could affect their path to permanent residency and eventual US citizenship.

The May 22 USCIS memo to its officials drew instant backlash from Democrat lawmakers and immigration lawyers who said the move would lead to chaos and family separations and increased expenses.

Joshipura said the move would lead to fewer highly skilled, foreign-born guest workers and their families applying for green cards and embarking on a path to US citizenship.

"The impact of the new policy guidance on pending and future adjustment of status applicants is likely to vary based on the applicant’s personal and immigration history and profile. The guidance is expected to make the already stringent adjustment process more demanding for all applicants, and in particular if an applicant has a history of interactions with law enforcement, immigration status violations, unauthorized employment, temporary entries followed by application for adjustment, or other facts USCIS may view as weighing against approval.

It is also likely that USCIS will expect applicants to present stronger positive factors in support of adjustment even where adverse factors are limited or absent. Current and future adjustment applicants and their immigration counsel will need to make a clear and well-documented case that the applicant merits a positive exercise of discretion," said immigration firm Fragomen in a note.