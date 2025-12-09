Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 09:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Immigration / What $5,000 apprehension fee means for migrants entering US illegally

What $5,000 apprehension fee means for migrants entering US illegally

The new rule applies nationwide, targets migrants aged 14 and above, and creates a future bar on immigration benefits if unpaid

US Immigrations, immigrants, border, us-mexico, Security

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a fresh move to curb unlawful entry, the United States has introduced a $5,000 charge for migrants caught entering the country without permission. The rule, announced by US Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks, applies to anyone aged 14 and above.
 
The penalty was cleared earlier this year under President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Banks said on X that the charge is collected at the point of arrest rather than after a court ruling, and applies to anyone detained after entering unlawfully.
 
What is the $5,000 US apprehension fee?
 
The fee is not limited to the southern border. It will apply anywhere in the country and covers people who entered recently as well as those who may have lived in the US for years. The presence of an ongoing immigration case also does not shield a person from the charge if they are found inadmissible under US immigration law.
 
 
Officials have not yet set out how deportation procedures will run alongside the penalty. Paying the amount does not offer legal status, protection from removal or release from custody.

Also Read

Vitamin C-rich foods, skin health

Can two kiwis a day thicken skin and speed renewal, as this study shows?

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi air quality improves slightly, overall AQI in 'poor' category today

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump hints at additional tariffs on Indian rice as trade talks drag

Donald Trump

Trump allows Nvidia to ship H200 AI chips to China, aims to keep US ahead

Nobel Prize, Grammy Awards (Images: Britannica/ Grammy)

From Nobel to Grammy winners: People who defined excellence in 2025

 
What happens if a person cannot pay?
 
Banks said that the charge becomes an official debt to the US government if a person cannot or chooses not to pay it. He added that those who owe the amount may later be blocked from any immigration benefit or from entering the country lawfully.
 
What is the additional daily penalty for those with removal orders?
 
Separately, authorities earlier this year announced a daily penalty of nearly $1,000 for anyone who remains in the country despite having a deportation order.
 
The Department of Homeland Security said that about 1.9 million foreign nationals have left the United States voluntarily since Trump took office, though it did not specify how many used the CBP app.
 
How many were apprehended at the border recently?
 
Official DHS figures show that around 7,300 people were apprehended at the Mexican border in November, the lowest in decades. The number was slightly lower than in October.

More From This Section

Visa

130 foreign nationals detained for deportation in Delhi's Dwarka crackdown

UK, UK immigration, UK visa

UK crackdown: Care-home boss jailed for hiring Indian migrants illegally

US visa, US immigration, green card

US may expand travel ban to 30+ countries. What it means for travellers?

passport

Flying to Singapore? New rule can stop you from boarding from January 2026

H-1B visa

From 5 years to 18 months: US work permit rollback jolts immigrants

Topics : US immigration Illegal immigration in US immigration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayVladimir Putin India Visit LIVEIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon