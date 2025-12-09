Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
130 foreign nationals detained for deportation in Delhi's Dwarka crackdown

130 foreign nationals detained for deportation in Delhi's Dwarka crackdown

Many of them were allegedly overstaying without visas or residing illegally in rented accommodations across the district, police said, adding that the operation was conducted across all police station

In a major enforcement drive targeting illegal migrants and drug trafficking networks, the Delhi Police have detained 130 foreign nationals in Dwarka district

In a major enforcement drive targeting illegal migrants and drug trafficking networks, the Delhi Police have detained 130 foreign nationals in Dwarka district for deportation after a month-long operation titled ‘Operation Clean Sweep, officials said on Monday.  Many of them were allegedly overstaying without visas or residing illegally in rented accommodations across the district, police said, adding that the operation was conducted across all police stations in Dwarka. Areas with reported clusters of illegally residing foreign nationals were mapped, and verification drives were carried out simultaneously.
 
The detained individuals include citizens of Nigeria (87), Ivory Coast (11), Cameroon (10), Ghana (10), Senegal (4), Liberia (3), Sierra Leone (2), Uganda (2) and Guinea (1). Police said most were found overstaying without valid visas or living illegally in rented properties across the district.
 
 
According to officials, the operation was conducted simultaneously across all Dwarka police stations after authorities mapped areas with reported concentrations of undocumented foreign nationals. Verification teams checked documents, rental records and the immigration status of residents.
 
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the district had been receiving multiple complaints about overstaying foreigners and landlords renting out accommodations without completing the mandatory tenant verification process.
 
“More than 25 landlords have been identified and cases have been registered against them under relevant provisions of law,” Singh said, adding that property owners’ negligence has been a key factor enabling migrants with irregular status to stay undetected.

The month-long drive also resulted in 26 cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and 14 cases under the Foreigners Act, as the police linked a portion of the illegal residency to small-scale trafficking and other criminal activity.
 
All 130 individuals were produced before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which subsequently ordered their deportation, officials said.
 
Authorities indicated that the crackdown will continue, with a focus on tenant verification compliance, documentation checks, and coordination with immigration authorities to prevent overstaying and misuse of rental spaces.  With inputs from PTI

