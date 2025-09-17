Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Worried about your visa? Cleartrip to refund full ticket cost on denial

Worried about your visa? Cleartrip to refund full ticket cost on denial

Cleartrip launches free Visa Denial Cover on all international flight bookings ahead of Flipkart's Big Billion Days, with festive flight and hotel deals

Indian traveller

Indian young couple planning vacation trip with 3D Globe model while sitting on sofa or couch. Photo: Shutterstock

Surbhi Gloria Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Worried about visa rejection? Flipkart-backed travel bookings platform Cleartrip on Monday announced a new ‘Visa Denial Cover’ for all international flight bookings made on its platform. The launch comes just ahead of Flipkart’s Big Billion Days 2025, one of the e-commerce giant’s largest festive sales.
 
Cleartrip said the cover is designed to ease concerns travellers face when booking flights abroad. Many customers hesitate before paying for tickets, uncertain about what would happen if their visa were denied.
 
“With the Visa Denial Cover, we are directly tackling one of the biggest anxieties that comes with booking an international trip. This new feature isn't just about a refund; it's about giving our customers peace of mind, ensuring that planning a trip is exciting rather than anxiety-driven,” said Manjari Singhal, chief business and growth officer of Cleartrip.
 
 
What the visa denial cover includes
 
Travellers booking international flights through Cleartrip will be eligible for the new cover, subject to certain conditions:

Cost to customer: The cover is free of charge on all international bookings
Visa type: Available only to those travelling abroad on a tourist visa
Nationality: Open to Indian citizens only
Age: No restrictions, all age groups are covered
Fare validity: Applies on both fully and partially refundable tickets
Offer coverage: Valid on all flights where the journey originates in India
Cancellation window: Tickets must be cancelled at least 24 hours before departure
 
Other festive offers
 
Alongside the visa cover, Cleartrip has lined up seasonal deals for the Big Billion Days sale.
 
< Domestic flights start at ₹999 during flash sales
< 20 per cent discount on international flights
< Expansion of hotel listings from 20,000 to over 80,000 properties, across 2-star to 5-star categories
< ‘Child Flies Free’ offer on bookings of three or more passengers, including at least one child or infant
 
“In addition to this cover, Cleartrip is celebrating The Big Billion Day with a suite of festive offerings. During flash sales, domestic flights are available starting at just ₹999, with a 20% discount on international flights,” the company said in its release.

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 4:57 PM IST

