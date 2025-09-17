Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 05:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Finance / Personal Finance / Centre extends one-time switch for govt staff to move back to UPS from NPS

Centre extends one-time switch for govt staff to move back to UPS from NPS

Government gives NPS subscribers who joined after April 2025 till Sept 30 to switch to UPS, offering a chance to choose between assured pension and market-linked returns

NPS, Pension

NPS, Pension(Photo: Shutterstock)

Amit Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA) has extended the one-time window allowing certain central government employees to switch between the National Pension System (NPS) and the Unified Pension Scheme (UPS).
 

Who can exercise this option?

 
According to the latest government notification, the facility is open to employees who:
 
·  Joined central government service between April 1, 2025 and August 31, 2025
 
·  Initially opted for NPS but now wish to migrate to UPS
 
·  Are not facing dismissal, compulsory retirement, or pending disciplinary proceedings

Also Read

NPS, Pension

NPS, UPS, APY charges revised from Oct 1: Here's how much you'll pay now

Sivasubramanian Ramann, Chairperson, PFRDA

Step up efforts to expand pension coverage: PFRDA Chairperson S Ramann

NPS, Pension

New website makes work easier for NPS users: Here's how revamp helps them

NPS, Pension

Indian pension managers request to relax bond investment guidelines

Sivasubramanian Ramann Chairman & MD, Sidbi

Sivasubramanian Ramann takes charge as PFRDA chairperson for five years

 
The option must be exercised on or before September 30, 2025, aligning with the cut-off date already announced for other eligible employees and retirees.
 
 

What does this mean for employees?

 
By moving to UPS, eligible staff will be entitled to:
 
·  Assured monthly pension: 50 per cent of average basic pay of the last 12 months (after 25 years of service)
 
·  Minimum pension: Rs 10,000 per month with 10 years of service
 
·  Family pension: 60 per cent of last payout to spouse
 
·  Dearness relief: Linked to inflation, similar to DA for serving employees
 
·  Lumpsum benefit: 10 per cent of emoluments for every completed six months of service
 
Importantly, employees who move to UPS retain the option to switch back to NPS later – but the move will then be final and irreversible.
 

Why this matters?

 
The move is aimed at giving employees flexibility to choose a retirement scheme that suits their financial goals.
 
·  UPS offers certainty through guaranteed pension payouts and inflation protection.
 
·  NPS offers market-linked growth, potentially higher returns over the long term, along with tax deductions under Section 80C, 80CCD(1), and an additional Rs 50,000 under Section 80CCD(1B).
 
Employees must weigh the trade-off between assured income in retirement (UPS) and potentially higher, but market-dependent, returns (NPS) before making a decision.

More From This Section

GST Revamp, automobile manufacturer, Agriculture, GST rate cut

No GST on insurance a loss for policyholders? What the math shows

kolkata Rains, Rains

Kolkata home sales jump 33% in a month, Rajarhat, Dum Dum top spots in Aug

Shubham Bisht

'I hated maths and ignored money - now I track, save and invest smart'

Income Tax Bill, Income Tax

Filed tax return at the last hour? One more step will complete process

Pensions

PFRDA to introduce multiple scheme framework for NPS from October 1

Topics : PFRDA NPS BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 5:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayVMS TMT IPOWorld Athletics Championship 2025Top Stocks To BuyValorant Patch 11.06 UpdatesLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon