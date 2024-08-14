Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / India News / 1,037 police medals for central and state forces announced on I-Day eve

1,037 police medals for central and state forces announced on I-Day eve

The two criminals had "viciously" attacked the cop and repeatedly stabbed him all over his body but he did not let them loose from his grip. The brave policeman suffered severe injuries

Police at RG Kar Hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday amid resident doctors’ protest. The effects of the strike were felt in prominent hospitals | Photo: PTI

The other medals include 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Wednesday announced service medals for 1,037 police personnel of various central and state forces on the eve of Independence Day.
According to a Union Home Ministry statement, 214 personnel will be decorated with bravery medals, including a President's Medal for Gallantry (PMG) and 231 Medal for Gallantry (GM). The GM includes four decorations for fire fighters and one for a civil defence personnel.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
A maximum of 52 bravery medals has been given to the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), 31 to the Jammu and Kashmir Police, 17 police personnel each from Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, 15 from Chhattisgarh and a dozen from Madhya Pradesh.
The lone PMG medal, the highest police decoration for bravery, has been announced for Telangana Police Head Constable Chaduvu Yadaiah for showing "rare gallantry" in apprehending two notorious chain snatchers and arms traffickers on July 25, 2022.
The two criminals had "viciously" attacked the cop and repeatedly stabbed him all over his body but he did not let them loose from his grip. The brave policeman suffered severe injuries and was hospitalised for 17 days, according to the home ministry statement.
The other medals include 94 President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service and 729 Medal for Meritorious Service.

More From This Section

SC, Supreme Court

Nithari killings: SC to hear CBI's plea against verdict acquitting Koli

soldier, Army, Doda

LIVE news: Army captain killed in encounter during search for 4 terrorists in J-K

Pro Kabaddi League

Doctor's murder: BJP demands Mamata Banerjee's resignation amid protests

Delhi HC

HC orders media houses to take down defamatory videos against RS MP Reddy

Doctor Protest, Protest, Guwahati Doctor Protest

Doctor rape-murder: CBI team reaches Kolkata, begins probe into case

These medals are announced twice a year, the other being on the occasion of Republic Day.
The PPMG and PMG is awarded for displaying conspicuous gallantry in saving life and property, or in preventing crime or arresting criminals.
The President's Police Medal for Distinguished Service is awarded for a special distinguished record in police service and the Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded for valuable service characterised by resource and devotion to duty.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence day

Independence Day 2024: Top 6 creative patriotic DIY home decor ideas

Roseate hotel, Roseate

Travel surge expected during I-Day long weekend: Industry experts

Independence Day, Indian tri-colour, I-Day, Indian flag

Independence Day 2024: Here are top 10 patriotic songs for the occasion

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

All you need to know about Har Ghar Tiranga 2024 in Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav

India will be celebrating its 75th Independence day

Independence Day 2024: Here's how to celebrate with friends and family

Topics : independence Chhattisgarh Madhya Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 3:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon