1,500 people from trouble-torn Manipur take refuge in Nagaland: Official

Around 1,500 people from the ethnic violence-affected Manipur have taken refuge in different parts of neighbouring Nagaland, an official said on Friday.

While many of these people are staying with their relatives, others are in houses provided by villagers.

The Nagaland government is yet to collect the accurate data. However, as per available reports, around 1,500 people from Manipur have taken shelter in various parts of the state, Home Commissioner Abhijit Sinha told PTI here.

The clashes between Meitei and Kuki tribes, which started early last month, have so far claimed over 100 lives and some 10,000 army and para-military personnel had to be deployed to bring back normalcy in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, the Chakhroma Public Organisation (CPO), a tribal body, on Friday visited six villages in Chumoukedima district, where the displaced people have taken refuge. The organisation distributed relief materials to them.

In a statement, the CPO said a total of 704 Kuki people have come to these villages from Manipur.

Clashes broke out in Manipur after a Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on May 3 to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

The violence was preceded by tension over the eviction of Kuki villagers from reserve forest land, which had led to a series of smaller agitations.

Meiteis account for about 53 per cent of Manipur's population and live mostly in the Imphal Valley. Tribals Nagas and Kukis constitute another 40 per cent of the population and reside in the hill districts.