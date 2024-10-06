Business Standard
Home / India News / 10 people killed in flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in Meghalaya

10 people killed in flashfloods triggered by heavy rain in Meghalaya

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills

sikkim flash flood

Flash floods | Representative Image: X/@ANI

Press Trust of India Shillong
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

Listen to This Article

At least 10 people died, including seven of a family, in rain-induced flashfloods that ravaged Meghalaya's South Garo Hills district in the past 24 hours, officials said on Saturday.

Incessant rainfall has triggered landslides in Gasuapara region of the district, they said.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The family of seven were inside their home in the remote village of Hatiasia Songma when a landslide struck, a senior official said.

The deceased include three minors.

Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma held a review meeting on the situation across the five districts of Garo Hills.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives, as three persons from Dalu and seven people from Hatiasia Songma were confirmed dead, the officials said.

 

Sangma has also ordered immediate ex gratia payment to the next of kin of the deceased.

More From This Section

Doctor Protest, Protest, Kolkata Doctor Protest

RG Kar case: Junior doctors begin fast unto death ahead of Durga Puja

Manipur violence

Manipur police recover 80% of firearms looted during Ukhrul violence

Kerela, Kerela Tourism

Kerala requests Centre to exclude inhabited areas from Periyar buffer zone

Highlights: Protesting junior doctors say will fast unto death over Bengal govt's apathy

Highlights: Protesting junior doctors say will fast unto death over Bengal govt's apathy

Narendra Modi

Buddhist leaders express gratitude to PM for granting classical tag to Pali

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and SDRF have been deployed to carry out search and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas, they said.

During the meeting, Sangma suggested the use of bailey bridge technology for rebuilding efforts, which will allow for rapid assembly and transportation, the officials added.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Supreme Court, SC

Prohibited two-finger test for non-compliance: Meghalaya govt to SC

Air Marshal Tejinder Singh

Tejinder Singh takes charge as Deputy Chief of Air Staff at Vayu Bhawan

Welfare schemes, rations, poverty, poor, PDS

Error in data robs Meghalaya villagers of PDS entitlement for 13 years

army, BSF, soldiers, LOC, security, forces, jawans

'Fully secure': BSF denies claims of illegal entry from B'desh in Meghalaya

vaccine-derived polio infection

As the world grapples with rising Mpox cases, India detects a polio case

Topics : Meghalaya Northeast India northeast flood heavy rains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2024 | 6:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayWorld Smile Day 2024ChatGPT CanvasLatest News LIVEStock Market TodayOvarian Cancer VaccineIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon