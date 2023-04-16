close

10 smart cities in UP get Rs 10,000 cr for completing infra projects

Projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore will become operational within the 10 smart cities of Uttar Pradesh in a few months

IANS Lucknow
Infrastructure

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 9:26 AM IST
Projects worth over Rs 10,000 crore will become operational within the 10 smart cities of Uttar Pradesh in a few months.

The objective is to meet the June 2023 deadline for completing the projects.

According to the government spokesman, out of the 542 infrastructure projects sponsored by Central and the state governments that are altogether worth Rs 10,124 crore, as many as 343 have been commissioned and funds amounting to Rs 4,757 crore have been exhausted.

Senior government officials deputed in the chief minister's office have given instructions to the department to fast-track the remaining 199 projects.

Spread across Lucknow, Agra, Bareli, Varanasi, Moradabad, Prayagraj, Saharanpur, Aligarh, Kanpur and Jhansi, integrated command and control centre and intelligent traffic management system (ITMS) will also get operational within a few months.

It was found that Agra and Varanasi have been able to complete the maximum number of projects.

"The two cities are also the cleanest ones," said a senior government officer.

The smart city objectives are aimed at improving the supply of water, power, strengthening sewerage system, solid waste management, public transportation system, parking facilities, streetlights, digitisation and security among other aspects.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also initiated a cloud-based smart city digital monitoring system with a budget of Rs 28 crore through which the progress made by the 10 cities will be monitored.

Apart from the 10 cities covered under the smart city mission, the state government has also decided to install ITMS in seven more cities, including Ayodhya, Firozabad, Gorakhpur, Ghaziabad, Mathura-Vrindavan, Meerut and Shahjahanpur.

--IANS

amita/dpb

 

Topics : Smart cities mission | Uttar Pradesh government | India's infrastructure

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

