Planning a corridor at Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura: UP govt tells HC

The on Tuesday informed the that the government is planning to construct a corridor after acquiring five acres of land adjacent to Banke Bihari Temple in to give facilities to pilgrims.

A bench comprising Chief Justice Rajesh Bindal and Justice JJ Munir was hearing a PIL on providing facilities to pilgrims who visit the temple in large numbers.

Two devotees were killed and seven injured in a stampede-like situation at the temple during Janmashtami celebrations in August, sparking safety concerns.

The bench asked the state government to clear its stand regarding the management of pilgrims visiting the temple and fixed the next hearing on November 17.

On behalf of the state government, the Additional Advocate General informed the court that the government is planning to construct a corridor after acquiring five acres of land adjacent to the temple to give facilities to the pilgrims.

An impleadment application moved by Goswami (priest) family objected to the plan, saying it's a private temple and no government interference is required. PTI CORR.

