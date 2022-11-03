JUST IN
LIVE: Russian invasion uprooted 14 mn Ukrainians, says UN refugee chief
Top headlines: Fed hikes rate by 75 bps, Indian iPhone users to get 5G soon
TMS Ep295: Air India, Mahesh Babu, Defence-related stocks, Phishing attack
How did Air India beat Indigo?
How is Switch powering up green mobility in India?
GIC, ESR to set up $600 mn-fund to invest in industrial assets in India
Mamata urges PM Modi to exempt customs duty on 'Gobindobhog' rice export
MGNREGA funds: Manipur body calls for economic blockade on two highways
Global Investors' Meet attracts Rs 8 trn investment on Day 1: K'taka Min
Run a campaign to remove encroachment from enemy properties: UP CM Yogi
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
BJP-led Centre is pro-poor, industry-friendly, says Mansukh Mandaviya
Business Standard

Fire breaks out in Mathura hotel, 2 employees injured, investigation begins

A major fire broke out at a hotel in Mathura on Thursday, leaving two employees critically injured

Topics
Mathura | Fire accident

IANS  |  Mathura 

Representative Image
Representative Image

A major fire broke out at a hotel in Mathura on Thursday, leaving two employees critically injured.

The fire broke out at the Vrindavan Garden Hotel of Basera Group on the top floor of the hotel, in which the two employees were trapped.

Fire tenders and three ambulances reached the spot. Both the injured employees have been admitted to the hospital.

Officials said that the fire had been brought under control and further investigations were underway.

--IANS

amita/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Mathura

First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:45 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU