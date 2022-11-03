Fire breaks out in Mathura hotel, 2 employees injured, investigation begins

-
-
A major fire broke out at a hotel in Mathura on Thursday, leaving two employees critically injured.
The fire broke out at the Vrindavan Garden Hotel of Basera Group on the top floor of the hotel, in which the two employees were trapped.
Fire tenders and three ambulances reached the spot. Both the injured employees have been admitted to the hospital.
Officials said that the fire had been brought under control and further investigations were underway.
--IANS
amita/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, November 03 2022. 08:45 IST
