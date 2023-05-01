100th episode of PM's Mann Ki Baat a 'massive success': Officials

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' radio broadcast was a "massive success" in India and abroad with the programme being seen at a host of places such as Indian embassies, community centres, railway stations and religious places, officials said on Monday.

Most chief ministers and Union ministers were present for the 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast at various places on Sunday. Raj Bhawans held special programmes in which they invited people from that state who had been mentioned in 'Mann Ki Baat' to watch the programme.

The officials said more than 11 lakh people posted photos while listening to 'Mann Ki Baat' in India and abroad.

"Around nine lakh tweets with billions of impressions were registered on social media," an official said.

The programme was widely listened to at Indian embassies across the world with the Indian diaspora organising programmes in various countries to hear 'Mann Ki Baat'.

The programme was broadcast in many community centres and railway stations across the country with people from various walks of life such as porters and police personnel gathering to listen to it, the officials said.

Film stars such as Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor and Rohit Shetty also listened to the show at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

It was also widely seen across religious places and institutions such as Irfani Madarsa, Lucknow, and Jama Masjid, the officials said.

'Mann Ki Baat 100 Episode and 'Mann Ki Baat 100' were trending at the top in Twitter through the day, they said.

In the 100th episode of "Mann ki Baat", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the broadcast filled the "emptiness" he felt after coming to Delhi in 2014 and described it as an expression of the feelings of crores of Indians which has ensured he is never cut-off from people.

The milestone broadcast was an occasion for Modi to walk down the memory lane as he asserted that it was not merely a programme but a matter of faith and spiritual journey for him.

"Mann ki Baat has become a festival that celebrates the positivity of India and its people," he had said. Modi also said he was filled with emotions at the thousands of letters he received from listeners on the occasion of its 100th episode.