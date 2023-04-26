close

Celebrations planned in Gujarat for PM's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will honour notable individuals and organisations as part of the celebrations

IANS Ahmedabad
Modi, PM Modi

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2023 | 8:45 PM IST
The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' is set to air on April 30.

In anticipation of the milestone, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned special events across 19 venues in the state, for which preparations have already begun. These events will focus on the topics and individuals highlighted by Modi in the previous 99 episodes.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will honour notable individuals and organisations as part of the celebrations.

Celebratory events with reference to the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' also took place in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. A lecture was organised by the state BJP commemorating Lokmanya Tilak, and the establishment of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. More such events and lectures will take place in the coming days.

--IANS

janvi/arm

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Mann Ki Baat Narendra Modi Gujarat

First Published: Apr 26 2023 | 9:42 PM IST

