Celebrations planned in Gujarat for PM's 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

The 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' is set to air on April 30.

In anticipation of the milestone, the Gujarat unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned special events across 19 venues in the state, for which preparations have already begun. These events will focus on the topics and individuals highlighted by Modi in the previous 99 episodes.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will honour notable individuals and organisations as part of the celebrations.

Celebratory events with reference to the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' also took place in Ahmedabad on Tuesday evening. A lecture was organised by the state BJP commemorating Lokmanya Tilak, and the establishment of the statue of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. More such events and lectures will take place in the coming days.

--IANS

janvi/arm

Also Read 'That is how you lead,' says Aamir Khan on PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat PM Modi invites people to share inputs for 2022's last Mann Ki Baat Gujarat Assembly elections: BJP upbeat ahead of counting of votes Mann Ki Baat: PM hails Indian space sector, extends Chhath Puja greetings Scribe booked for cheating with claim to publish PM's Mann Ki Baat speeches Maharashtra tops Jal Shakti Ministry's national water bodies census No plans to extend ALMM for renewable energy player, says official Power Ministry asks states to withdraw any tax on generation of electricity Crucial to adopt sustainable lifestyles to achieve 2030 development: Teri Child rights body asks Bournvita to remove misleading ads, submit report