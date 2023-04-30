'Mann Ki Baat' celebrates India's people, says PM Modi on 100th episode

PM Narendra Modi addressed the nation on Sunday on the 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' and interacted with veterans who have appeared previously on the show.



"Mann ki Baat gave me an opportunity to connect with the common man. For me Mann ki Baat is not just a show, but a devotion to the country. It has become an essential part of my spiritual journey," PM Modi said in his address.







"Be it Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao, Swachh Bharat Abhiyan, love towards Khadi, nature-related concerns, Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or that of Amrit Sarovar, whatever issue Mann Ki Baat got associated with, it has ignited a people's movement, PM Modi added.

He further said, "Our show has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat...We were inspired to spread awareness towards our Indian breed dogs from Mann ki Baat." Speaking on women empowerment, PM Modi said, "I am glad that 'Mann Ki Baat' has covered various stories of women empowerment, such as the women of Deora village in Chhattisgarh, tribal women in Tamil Nadu making terracotta cups, and women rejuvenating Vellore Lake."He further said, "Our show has showcased stories of talented individuals across diverse fields, from promoting Aatmanirbhar Bharat to Make in India and space startups. The mission to re-establish our toy industry began with Mann Ki Baat...We were inspired to spread awareness towards our Indian breed dogs from Mann ki Baat."

PM Modi asserted that 'Mann Ki Baat' has connected him with those countrymen who have been working relentlessly for the public.





Another 'Mann ki Baat' veteran Vijayashanti from Manipur who made products from lotus stem fiber said she got greater reach from appearing on Mann Ki Baat and is looking to expand to a 100-women team and export to the USA this year.





PM Modi also spoke about the significance of tourism, local businesses, and national campaigns in Mann Ki Baat's 100th episode.

"Tourism sector is growing rapidly in the country. Be it our natural resources, rivers, mountains, ponds or our pilgrimage sites, it is important to keep them clean. This will help the tourism industry a lot," he said.

The Healing Himalayas programme by Pradeep Sangwan also featured on Mann ki Baat. Sangwan thanked PM Modi for bringing him into the public eye from the Mann ki Baat platform.

UNESCO DG Audrey Azoulay joined the 100th episode and said that India and UNESCO have strong relations, and asked PM Modi what efforts India is taking to preserve culture and spread education.

Speaking about technology integration in education and New education policy, PM said Mann ki baat highlighted the efforts of individuals who encourage and spread education across India.

India is determined to strengthen Global culture preservation and education efforts through its G20 presidency, he added.

Citing verses from Upnishads "Charaiviti" or "Chalte raho" which mean to keep moving forward, he thanked those working to facilitate Mann ki Baat.

"I would like to thank the individuals of All India Radio who record this entire program with great patience. I am also thankful to the translators, who translate 'Mann Ki Baat' into different regional languages really fast in a very short time. I also thank the personnel of Doordarshan and MyGov. I express my gratitude to all the TV channels, and people from electronic media across the country, who show 'Mann Ki Baat' without commercial breaks and lastly, I would also like to express my gratitude to those who don the mantle of 'Mann Ki Baat' - the people of India, people who have faith in India. All this has been possible only because of your inspiration and strength," PM Modi said.