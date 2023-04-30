close

J-K Lt Governor flags off marathon to mark 100th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat'

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off a marathon here to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast

Mann Ki Baat

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday flagged off a marathon here to mark the 100th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's "Mann ki Baat" radio broadcast.

The marathon, organised by the Hindustan Scouts and Guides and the Dogra Kranti Dal, is one of 100 marathons scheduled throughout the day across the Union Territory to celebrate the monthly broadcast.

"The 100 marathons across the Union Territory will also raise awareness and strengthen action and cooperation against drug abuse and trafficking," Sinha told the gathering before flagging off the marathon at the Balidan Stambh (War Memorial) here.

The Lt Governor said people from different walks of life have come together to fight the drugs menace.

"The prime minister has inspired the country's youth through 'Mann ki Baat' to overcome challenges and set an ambitious goal in life. He has brought together youths from different backgrounds with the single dream of nation building," he said.

India's greatest strength is its unity in diversity, Sinha said.

"Through the 'Mann ki Baat' programme, Modi has inspired people to take pride in their heritage and acknowledged the remarkable contribution of scientists, teachers, litterateurs and artistes in raising India's stature in the world," he added.

