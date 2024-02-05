Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

11.863 million houses sanctioned under PMAY-U: Centre to Rajya Sabha

PMAY-U is a demand-driven scheme and the Government of India has not fixed any target for financial year-wise sanctioning of houses under the scheme

PMAY

Replying to the query of Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma, the MoS said a total of 1,15,034 houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U for the state of Haryana, of which, 93,042 are grounded and 66,727 are completed, so far

ANI General News
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A total of 118.63 lakh houses have been sanctioned by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) based on the project proposals submitted by States and Union Territories (UTs) under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) as on January 29, 2024, Centre told the Rajya Sabha on Monday.
Union Minister of State for Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs informed the House in a written reply, pointing "out of total houses sanctioned, 114.01 lakh have been grounded, 80.02 lakh are completed or delivered to the beneficiaries and remaining houses are at various stages of construction."
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) has been implementing Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana - Urban (PMAY-U) - 'Housing for All' Mission since 25 June 2015 to provide pucca houses with basic amenities to all eligible urban beneficiaries across the country.
Replying to the query of Independent MP Kartikeya Sharma, the MoS said a total of 1,15,034 houses have been sanctioned under PMAY-U for the state of Haryana, of which, 93,042 are grounded and 66,727 are completed, so far.
PMAY-U is a demand-driven scheme and the Government of India has not fixed any target for financial year-wise sanctioning of houses under the scheme.
Based on the validated demand survey and selection of beneficiaries by states and the UTs, the project proposals are approved by the State Level Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (SLSMC) headed by the Chief Secretary of states and UTs for further sanctioning of Central Assistance by Central Sanctioning and Monitoring Committee (CSMC).

Also Read

Aam Aadmi Party nominates DCW chief Swati Maliwal for Rajya Sabha

Rural housing construction may be driving up MGNREGS costs, says ministry

PMAY-G benefits given to deceased persons, ineligible ones in Bihar: Audit

Chhattisgarh CM chairs 1st cabinet meet, promises 1.8 mn houses under PMAY

Six bills, including Data Protection Bill listed in Rajya Sabha today

HP budget to focus on improving financial condition of state: CM Sukhu

SBI issues electoral bonds worth Rs 16,518 cr in 30 tranches since 2018

Delhi High Court upholds summons against Kejriwal in defamation case

Orient Cement Q3 results: Net profit rises by 63.5% to Rs 45 crore

Delhi's air quality improves from 'poor' to 'moderate', AQI at 180

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PMAY PMAY scheme PM Housing scheme Rajya Sabha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 05 2024 | 10:06 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPaytm | Vijay Shekhar SharmaIndia vs England 2nd Test Day 4 LIVEGrammy Awards 2024FIFA World Cup 2026 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon