Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case surrender at Godhra sub-jail, say officials

The apex court had a couple of days ago rejected pleas of the convicts for grant of more time to surrender and had asked them to do so by Sunday

Bilkis Bano case convicts (Photo: Twitter Grab)

Bilkis Bano case convicts (Photo: Twitter Grab) | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Godhra
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 22 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

All 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano case surrendered late Sunday night at Godhra sub jail in Gujarat's Panchmahal district in keeping with the deadline imposed by the Supreme Court.
"All 11 convicts have surrendered before jail authorities late Sunday night," said local Crime Branch inspector NL Desai.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The top court had on January 8 annulled the remission the Gujarat government granted to the 11 convicts in the high-profile case while slamming the State for being "complicit" with an accused and abusing its discretion. It ordered the convicts, who were released prematurely on Independence Day in 2022, to go back to jail within two weeks.
The apex court had a couple of days ago rejected pleas of the convicts for grant of more time to surrender and had asked them to do so by Sunday.
The 11 convicts are Bakabhai Vohania, Bipin Chandra Joshi, Kesarbhai Vohania, Govind Nai, Jaswant Nai, Mitesh Bhatt, Pradeep Mordhiya, Radheshyam Shah, Rajubhai Soni, Ramesh Chandana and Shailesh Bhatt.
Bilkis Bano was 21 years old and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while trying to escape the horror of the communal riots that broke out after the Godhra train burning incident in February 2002. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed.

Also Read

Bilkis Bano case verdict: A complete timeline of how the case unfolded

'A woman deserves respect': Top 10 quotes from Bilkis Bano case verdict

Bilkis Bano case verdict: Rahul Gandhi says BJP 'patron of criminals'

Bilkis Bano case verdict in Supreme Court today: 5 things you should know

Bilkis Bano case: SC quashes remission order of 11 convicts by Gujarat govt

Ayodhya set to welcome Lord Ram, PM to attend consecration ceremony

Ayodhya Ram mandir LIVE Updates: Ram temple set for grand opening today

Gohana intersection in Panipat to be named Shri Ram Chowk: CM Khattar

CM Adityanath arrives in Ayodhya ahead of 'Pran Pratistha' at Ram temple

Over 4,000 Noida cops on alert mode, security up ahead of Ram temple event

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Bilkis Bano case Bilkis Bano gang-rape case Godhra Supreme Court Gujarat

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 22 2024 | 7:24 AM IST

Explore News

Ayodhya Ram Mandir LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveStock Market Live UpdatesAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVEICSI CSEET Results 2024 NiftyICC Under 19 World Cup 2024Ram Temple inaugurationBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon