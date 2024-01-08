Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Bilkis Bano case: SC quashes remission order of 11 convicts by Gujarat govt

Bilkis Bano case: The bench said that the trial was transferred to the state of Maharashtra from Gujarat and it makes the Maharashtra government as the 'appropriate government'

bilkis bano case verdict, bilkis bano gangrape case

Supreme Court quashed the remission of 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case (Photo: Wikipedia)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 11:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Supreme Court on Monday quashed the remission of 11 convicts in the Bikis Bano gangrape case and the murder of her family members, by the Gujarat government. It stated that it was not under the territory of Gujarat that the sentence was passed and the accused were convicted. The convicts will have to surrender within two weeks. 

The bench of Justices B V Nagarathna and Ujjal Bhuyan said that the trial was transferred to the state of Maharashtra from Gujarat and it makes the Maharashtra government as the "appropriate government". This reverses the order passed by the Gujarat government.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Here appropriate government means that the government under whose jurisdiction the sentence order has been passed and the accused were convicted," it said. 

During the judgement, the SC also held the please by Bilkis Bano maintainable. "We have held it is clearly maintainable," the bench said. 

Bilkis Bano was gang-raped while she was fleeing the horrors of the 2002 Gujarat riots that broke out after the Godhra train-burning incident. Bilkis was 21 years old and five months pregnant at the time. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members killed in the riots.

All 11 convicts were granted remission by the Gujarat government and released on Independence Day in 2022. The Gujarat government stated that they had allowed the remission of the convicts based on the 1992 policy. The remission was approved by the Centre.

The Gujarat government stated that the convicts were released after they completed 14 years of sentence in prison, and their "behaviour was found to be good".

Also Read

Bilkis Bano case verdict in Supreme Court today: 5 things you should know

LIVE: SC quashes remission for all 11 convicts in Bilkis Bano case

Mahua Moitra calls out UP CM Yogi Adityanath over IIT-BHU rape case

SC upholds abrogation of Article 370: Here are top 10 points from verdict

Article 370 was a temporary provision, says SC as it upholds its abrogation

Maldives' envoy summoned by govt amid diplomatic row over ministers' remark

India reports 605 new Covid-19 infections, active cases rise to 4,002

EaseMyTrip suspends flight bookings to Maldives over tourism row with India

Former-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's father dies at a pvt hospital at 89

PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra today

Topics : Bilkis Bano case Bilkis Bano gang-rape case Bilkis Bano gangrape case Gujarat government Gujarat riots BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 10:51 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayNew Income Tax RegimeBilkis Bano Case Verdict TodayEaseMyTripIndia-Maldives Diplomatic RowBoycott Maldives TrendsBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon