Bilkis Bano case verdict: Rahul Gandhi says BJP 'patron of criminals'

'Bilkis Bano's tireless struggle is a symbol of the victory of justice against the arrogant BJP government,' said Rahul Gandhi on Monday

Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 08 2024 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday welcomed the Supreme Court (SC)'s verdict on nullifying the Gujarat government's order to allow the early release of 11 convicts in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case.

He also took a jibe at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying that the order is against the arrogant BJP being the 'patron of criminals'.

"The tendency to 'kill justice' for electoral gains is dangerous for the democratic system. Today, the Supreme Court's decision once again told the country who is the 'patron of criminals'. Bilkis Bano's tireless struggle is a symbol of the victory of justice against the arrogant BJP government," Gandhi said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).


Meanwhile, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also hailed the apex court's verdict, stating that justice has ultimately prevailed.

"With this order, the veil over the anti-women policies of the Bharatiya Janata Party has been removed. After this, public confidence in the justice system will be further strengthened. Congratulations to Bilkis Bano for continuing her fight bravely," Priyanka said in a post on X.


Several Opposition parties and leaders, including Trinamool Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), Communist Party of India (Marxist) and AIMIM's Asaduddin Owaisi, also welcomed the top court's order and hailed Bilkis Bano's tireless struggle as a symbol of the victory.

Bilkis Bano was 21 and five months pregnant when she was gang-raped while fleeing during the communal riots that broke out after the fire in Sabarmati Express in which 59 kar sevaks were killed. Her three-year-old daughter was among the seven family members slaughtered in the riots.

Topics : Rahul Gandhi Priyanka Gandhi Bilkis Bano case Supreme Court

First Published: Jan 08 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

