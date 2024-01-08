Bilkis Bano case verdict: A complete timeline of how the case unfolded

Supreme Court has asked the convicts to surrender within two weeks

The Supreme Court on Monday delivered a landmark judgement in the Bilkis Bano gangrape case reversing the Gujarat government's decision of remission of the life sentences of 11 convicts in the case. The convicts have been asked to surrender within two weeks.

Bilkis Bano case: Here is the complete timeline of how the case unfolded

Mar 3, 2002: A violent mob descended upon the family of 21-year-old Bilkis Bano in Randhikpur village near Ahmedabad. The woman was gang-raped, while seven members of her family were murdered.

Dec 2003: Supreme Court directs CBI inquiry into Bilkis Bano's case.

Jan 21, 2008: A special court convicts 11 men and sentences them to life imprisonment for raping Bilkis Bano and murdering seven of her family members.

Dec 2016: Bombay HC reserves judgment on appeals filed by 11 prisoners who had been sentenced to life imprisonment.

May 2017: Bombay High Court upholds life sentences of the 11 convicts.

Apr 23, 2019: SC asks the Gujarat government to pay compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Bilkis Bano.

May 13. 2022: SC directs the Gujarat government to consider the plea of a convict for premature release in terms of its policy of July 9, 1992.

Aug 15, 2022: As part of the Gujarat government's remission policy, 11 convicts are released from Godhra sub-jail.

Aug 25, 2022: SC issues notice to the Centre and Gujarat government on PIL jointly filed by former CPI MP Subhashini Ali, journalist Revati Laul and professor Roop Rekha Verma against the premature release of convicts.

Nov 30, 2022: Bilkis Bano moves SC challenging the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission to 11 convicts saying their premature release has "shaken the conscience of society".

Dec 17, 2022: SC dismisses Bilkis Bano's plea seeking a review of its May 13 verdict in which it had said the state of Gujarat was the "appropriate government" competent to examine the application for the premature release filed by a convict in the gangrape and murder case.

Mar 27, 2023: SC notice to Centre, Gujarat government and others on a plea filed by Bilkis Bano.

Aug 7, 2023: SC starts final hearing on petitions challenging the Gujarat government's decision to grant remission.

Oct 12, 2023: SC reserves its verdict after an 11-day hearing on the petitions, including the one filed by Bilkis Bano.

Jan 8, 2024: SC quashes remission to 11 convicts, saying the orders were "stereotyped" and passed without application of mind. SC directs convicts to surrender to jail authorities within two weeks.

