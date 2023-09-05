Confirmation

130 mn rural households get tap water connections under Jal Jeevan Mission

Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 100 per cent coverage

Tap water, drinking water

Photo: Shutterstock

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 6:44 PM IST
The Ministry of Jal Shakti announced that the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM) on September 5 achieved the milestone of providing tap water connections to 130 million rural households.

The mission has increased the rural tap connection coverage from 32.3 million households at the start of the mission in August, 2019 to 130 million in just four years, the ministry said in a press release.

Currently, Goa, Telangana, Haryana, Gujarat, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and, Daman and Diu, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have reported 100 per cent coverage.

As many as 145 districts and 186,818 villages in the country have reported 100 per cent coverage.

The press release stated that every second, one tap water connection is installed, thus changing the country's rural landscape. It added that since January 1, 2023, around 87,500 tap connections have been provided every day.

Uttar Pradesh has topped the progress chart in the current financial year by installing 6.1 million functional household tap connections (FHTC) since January 2023.

Under the mission, the tap water supply has been provided to 915,000 (88.73 per cent) schools, and 952,000 (84.69 per cent) anganwadi centres in the country, the ministry stated.

More than 527,000 village water and sanitation committees (VWSC) have been constituted in the country, and 512,000 village action plans (VAPs) have been prepared, including the plans for drinking water source augmentation, grey water treatment and its reuse. 
Topics : water problems Clean drinking water Andaman and Nicobar Islands Daman and Diu Goa Telangana Uttar Pradesh BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 6:44 PM IST

