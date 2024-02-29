Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

14 killed, 20 injured as pick-up vehicle overturns in MP's Dindori district

The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels

accident

The victims had gone to Amhai Devri village to take part in a programme in the district's Shahpura block and were returning when the accident took place | Photo: @ANI

Press Trust of India Dindori
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Fourteen people were killed and 20 others injured when a pick-up vehicle overturned in Madhya Pradesh's Dindori district in the wee hours of Thursday, a police official said.
The accident took place near Badjhar Ghat at around 1.30 am when the vehicle's driver lost control over the wheels.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
As a result, the vehicle overturned, killing 14 people and injuring 20 others, the official said.
The victims had gone to Amhai Devri village to take part in a programme in the district's Shahpura block and were returning when the accident took place.
Soon after getting information about the incident, Dindori collector and superintendent of police rushed to help the victims.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed grief over the incident and announced an assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the kin of the deceased.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

AAP releases first list of candidates for Madhya Pradesh assembly elections

Key BJP candidates to watch out for in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls

MP elections 2023: Congress to take out Jan Aakrosh Yatra from Sept 15

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Chouhan allocates portfolios to 3 new ministers

BJP's decision to field MPs in Assembly polls a 'good move': Union Minister

LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 17,000 crore today in MP

Working with Indian govt over therapy for sickle cell anaemia: Bill Gates

'India blocks China's IFD in WTO, unlikely to feature in final outcome'

'New US sanctions more likely to curb Indian imports of Russian coal'

NHAI to extend 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative deadline till March-end

Topics : Madhya Pradesh road accident Death toll

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 9:45 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayPoverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon