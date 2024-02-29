Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NHAI to extend 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative deadline till March-end

NHAI had earlier proposed to implement 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative from March 1

fastags

Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 29 2024 | 12:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to extend 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative compliance deadline to March-end, in view of the problems being faced by Paytm FASTag users, a senior official said.
NHAI had earlier proposed to implement 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative from March 1.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"In view of the Patym crisis, the FASTAg users may be given more time to shift to one vehicle-one FASTag norm," the official told PTI on condition of anonymity.
To enhance the efficiency of the electronic toll collection system and provide seamless movement at toll plazas, the NHAI has taken the 'One Vehicle, One FASTag' initiative that aims to discourage the use of single FASTag for multiple vehicles or linking multiple FASTags to a particular vehicle.
Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had advised customers as well as merchants of Paytm Payments Bank Ltd (PPBL) to shift their accounts to other banks by March 15.
The RBI also said withdrawal or utilisation of balances by PPBL customers from their accounts, including saving bank accounts, current accounts, prepaid instruments, FASTags, National Common Mobility Cards, will be permitted without any restrictions, up to their available balance even beyond March 15.
On FASTags, the RBI's FAQs said one can continue to use them to pay toll up to the available balance.
"However, no further funding or top-ups will be allowed in the FASTags issued by Paytm Payments Bank after March 15, 2024," it had said.
With a penetration rate of around 98 per cent and over 8 crore users, FASTag has revolutionised the electronic toll collection system in the country.
FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the NHAI. It employs Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner.

Also Read

Paytm Payments Bank crisis: How to deactivate Paytm FASTag and buy new one

NHAI removes Paytm Payments Bank from FASTag authorised service list

FASTag KYC update 2024: All you know about documents needed for your KYC

FASTag KYC update 2024: Things to know about documents needed for KYC

FASTags with incomplete KYC to be deactivated after Jan: How to update info

Philanthropy grows in country but rich more giving than super-rich: Report

Law panel likely to propose 'one nation, one election' by mid-2029

Govt open for talks with farmers, solution needs to be found: Arjun Munda

2020 riots: Court seeks Police's response on Umar Khalid's bail plea

MHA bans both factions of Muslim Conference Jammu & Kashmir for 5 years

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : FASTag NHAI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 29 2024 | 12:19 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch Today Himachal Rajya Sabha Election Live UpdatesLatest News LiveSummer Olympics 2024Poverty Rate in IndiaHavells India Share PriceGaganyaan MissionTS Inter Exams 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon