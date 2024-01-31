Centre notifies elevations of several judges of HCs as permanent judges

The Centre government, through the Ministry of Law and Justice has elevated several judges of Calcutta High Court, Kerala High Court, Jharkhand High Court and Punjab & Haryana High Court from additional judges to permanent judges.

On January 30, the government issued separate notifications for each judge.

According to the notifications, Justice Pradeep Kumar Srivastava, Additional Judge of the High Court of Jharkhand, will be appointed a Judge of that High Court.

Justice Shoba Annamma Eapen, Additional Judge of the Kerala High Court appointed to be a Judge of that High Court

Justice Lapita Banerji, Additional Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court appointed as a Judge of the Punjab and Haryana High Court against a vacancy of permanent Judge of the Calcutta High Court, with effect from the date she assumes charge of her office, as stated in the notification.

Justice Shampa Dutt (Paul) and Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, Justice Ananya Bandyopadhyay and Justice Rai Chattopadhyay, Additional Judges of Calcutta High Court, to be Judges of that High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices, according to the related notification.

Recently, the Supreme Court Collegium, comprising Dr. Justice DY Chandrachud, the Chief Justice of India, Justice Sanjiv Khanna and Justice BR Gavai, resolved to recommend the names of these judges to be appointed as permanent judges in these high courts.